Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards; Samsung Performing Arts Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Philippines Standings - 12/27/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

JM Cabling - MULA SA BUWAN - Samsung Performing Arts Theatre 45%

Leslie Dailisan - I WILL - Metropolitan Theater 25%

Hassanain Magarang - ANAK DATU - Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez, Cultural Center of the Philippines 24%

MJ Arda - JOSEPH THE DREAMER - BGC Arts Center 7%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Pat Valera - MULA SA BUWAN - Samsung Performing Arts Theatre 52%

Antonino Rommel Ramilo - I WILL : THE MUSICAL - ALW Films 32%

Paolo Valenciano - JOSEPH THE DREAMER - BGC Arts Center 15%



Best Direction Of A Play

Chris Millado - ANAK DATU - Tanghalang Pilipino 55%

Karl Jingco - NAY MAY DALA AKONG PANCIT - The Virgin Labfest 14%

Jenny Logico-Cruz - ORGULLO COMPOUND - DLS-CSB Theater Arts' Sining LABinsiyam (SiLAB) 14%

Adrienne Vergara - MGA BALO - The Virgin Labfest 11%

Guelan Luarca - FERMATA - The Virgin Labfest 6%



Best Ensemble Performance

MULA SA BUWAN - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 41%

I WILL : THE MUSICAL - ALW Films 24%

ANAK DATU - Tanghalang Pilipino 22%

JOSEPH THE DREAMER - BGC Arts Center 5%

ORGULLO COMPOUND - DLS-CSB Theater Arts' Sining LABinsiyam (SiLAB) 4%

NAY MAY DALA AKONG PANCIT - The Virgin Labfest 3%

MGA BALO - The Virgin Labfest 2%

PUNKS NOT DEAD - The Virgin Labfest 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Meliton Roxas Jr. - MULA SA BUWAN - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 71%

Katsch Katoy - ANAK DATU - Tanghalang Pilipino 29%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Myke Salomon - MULA SA BUWAN - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 50%

TJ Ramos - I WILL : THE MUSICAL - ALW Films 30%

Chino Toledo - ANAK DATU - Tanghalang Pilipino 20%



Best Musical

MULA SA BUWAN - Samsung Performing Arts Theatre 82%

JOSEPH THE DREAMER - BGC Arts Center 18%



Best New Play Or Musical

ANAK DATU - Tanghalang Pilipino 42%

I WILL : THE MUSICAL - ALW FILMS 35%

ORGULLO COMPOUND - DLS-CSB Theater Arts' Sining LABinsiyam (SiLAB) 9%

NAY MAY DALA AKONG PANCIT - The Virgin Labfest 7%

PUNKS NOT DEAD - The Virgin Labfest 4%

FERMATA - The Virgin Labfest 3%



Best Performer In A Musical

Gab Pangilinan - MULA SA BUWAN - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 37%

Gerald Santos - I WILL THE MUSICAL - ALW Films 29%

Myke Salomon - MULA SA BUWAN - Samsung Performing Arts Theatre 16%

Gary Valenciano - JOSEPH THE DREAMER - BGC Arts Center 10%

Markki Stroem - MULA SA BUWAN - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 4%

Audie Gemora - JOSEPH THE DREAMER - BGC Arts Center 3%

Arman Ferrer - PASYON - Metropolitan Theater 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Nanding Josef - ANAK DATU - Tanghalang Pilipino 31%

Carlos Dala - ANAK DATU - Tanghalang Pilipino 28%

Arj Rosales - ORGULLO COMPOUND - DLS-CSB Theater Arts' Sining LABinsiyam (SiLAB) 20%

Basti Artadi - FERMATA - The Virgin Labfest 11%

Skyzx Labastilla - MGA BALO - The Virgin Labfest 10%



Best Play

ANAK DATU - Tanghalang Pilipino 81%

ORGULLO COMPOUND - DLS-CSB Theater Arts' Sining LABinsiyam (SiLAB) 19%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ohm David - MULA SA BUWAN - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 58%

Toym Imao - ANAK DATU - Tanghalang Pilipino 27%

Tuxqs Rutaquio - ORGULLO COMPOUND - DLS-CSB Theater Arts' Sining LABinsiyam (SiLAB) 6%

Wika Nadera - MGA BALO - The Virgin Labfest 5%

Carlo Pagunaling - FERMATA - The Virgin Labfest 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Phi Palmos - MULA SA BUWAN - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 43%

Ima Castro - I WILL : THE MUSICAL - ALW Films 34%

Jillian Ita-as - MULA SA BUWAN - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 9%

MC Dela Cruz - MULA SA BUWAN - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 9%

Jon Abella - MULA SA BUWAN - Samsung Performing Arts Theater 5%

