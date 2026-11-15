EXCLUSIVE: Composer Jim Fowler Reveals the Untold 45-Year Journey of JOSEPH THE DREAMER’S ‘Everything I Need’

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Manila, Philippines--Now in the middle of its strictly limited run, Trumpets’ landmark production of “Joseph the Dreamer”--widely recognized as one of the longest-running stage musicals in Philippine theater history--is once again returning to theatergoers with its timeless message of faith, resilience, and forgiveness.

Led by a cast featuring alternating leads Jordan Andrews (“Miss Saigon,” “A Chorus Line”) and Neo Rivera (“On Your Feet!,” “A Christmas Carol”) in the title role alongside veteran stage and screen luminary Nonie Buencamino (“Man of La Mancha,” “Balete”) as the patriarch Jacob, the 2026 staging continues a nearly four-decade Manila tradition.

For decades, "Everything I Need,” which American singer-songwriter Jim Fowler wrote in 1981, has served as the emotional anchor of Trumpets’ “Joseph the Dreamer,” which was based on American musician Cam Floria’s cantata “Joseph, Whatever Happened to the Dreamer” (1983). “Everything I Need” is a soaring anthem beloved by Filipino church choirs and theater fans alike. Yet, more than 7,000 miles away, the man who actually wrote the song is still amazed by the song’s “legs.”

For Fowler, the story of "Everything I Need" had seemingly ended in 1994, when the song was cut from a revised edition of Floria’s musical, titled “The Epoch Story of Joseph” (1994). He was then convinced his 1981 composition had been consigned to what he calls the "used-cassette-bin of history.” That all changed when a rabbit hole of YouTube cover videos--and a 2026 documentary about a 1970s Southern California-based band Love Song--led Fowler to a jaw-dropping discovery about “Joseph the Dreamer,” which held its world premiere in Cebu City in 1989, and has become a cultural phenomenon in the Philippines.

But long before "Everything I Need" filled Cebu and Manila theaters, it began as a solemn acoustic prayer in a college living room.

In 1981, 45 years ago, Fowler was a 22-year-old undergraduate at California State University, Fullerton. On Friday nights, he would sling his acoustic guitar over his shoulder to lead worship singing for a college-age fellowship group that gathered in a big house near campus. For one of those weekly sessions, Fowler introduced a simple, unassuming original tune he called "Clay Pot Chorus.”

Lord, I need you to be / All the righteousness in me / I've been trying by myself / Struggling for so long / From the very start I knew / That I must depend on you / But how easy it became / To trust in my own strength

At that stage, the piece had no separate chorus or bridge; those eight lines were the song, functioning as a simple, repeatable worship refrain. Before long, however, Fowler sensed there was more to say. He wrote a proper refrain and added a second verse, rechristening the expanded piece "Everything I Need.”

For all its fairy-tale momentum--winning a national songwriting contest and being premiered by rising Gospel star Sandi Patty at Estes Park, Colorado--the trajectory of "Everything I Need" soon collided with a painful personal reality for its young composer.

After graduating from California State University, Fullerton in 1982, Fowler enrolled in seminary, seemingly poised to continue on a path of ministry and music. Instead, his life hit an unexpected wall. While in seminary, Fowler experienced a profound crisis of faith alongside the onset of severe symptoms stemming from undiagnosed Bipolar II disorder--a condition that had not yet been formally named in psychiatric medicine at the time. By late November 1982, the symptoms became so overwhelming that Fowler was confined to a psychiatric hospital for six weeks. In those hospital walls, similar to the imprisoned Joseph, Fowler felt that his faith--and, in fact, his entire life--was effectively over.

It was during this fragile period that the phone rang. On the line was Floria, then the president of Christian Artists Corporation and the Continental Singers. Floria was in the midst of writing a new biblical musical for The Continentals’ upcoming 1983 season, titled “Dreamer,” which chronicles the Old Testament story of Joseph. Floria wanted to feature Fowler’s contest-winning ballad "Everything I Need" as the show’s centerpiece, and asked if Fowler would be willing to rewrite the lyrics so the song would fit seamlessly into the story’s dramatic plot.

Still too depleted by depression to tackle a lyric revision, and grappling with his own demons, he had to decline the rewrite. Rather than dropping the song or demanding a co-writing split, Floria stepped in and adapted the lyrics himself to fit Joseph’s journey--and then made a gesture Fowler would never forget: Floria generously left Fowler’s sole songwriting credit completely intact.

Jim Flower, alongside Cam Floria / Floria’s Continental Singers' "Dreamer (What Really Happened To Joseph)" cast album (1983)

“Dreamer” hit the road in the summer of 1983, carried around the globe by all 15 touring ensembles of the Continental Singers. Accompanying the tours were a newly produced cast album and a songbook--both featuring "Everything I Need"--that were sold at performances. Because The Continentals’ international routing included Asian legs, those 1983 tours likely marked the very first time Filipino audiences encountered the musical and “Everything I Need.”

For Fowler, discovering that "Everything I Need" has not only survived for 45 years but also thrived as the emotional centerpiece of the Philippines' own “Joseph the Dreamer” feels nothing short of miraculous.

To this day, Fowler never stopped writing, and continues to perform in the U.S. as a singer-songwriter.

Still, none of his many compositions has traveled quite like the humble Friday night prayer he scribbled down in Fullerton in 1981. Watching videos of young Filipino performers pouring their hearts into the ballad--and knowing that audiences at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium are still being moved by it--has brought his unexpected musical journey full circle. As Fowler puts it, watching his "little sing-along" evolve from "Clay Pot Chorus" into a staple of Philippine musical theater is proof of what can happen when a song "takes legs" and travels on its own to places its writer could never have imagined.

“Everything I Need” * – words and Music, Jim Fowler © 1981, C.A. Music, ASCAP

Lord, I need you to be / All the righteousness in me / I’ve been trying by myself / Struggling for so long / From the very start I knew / That I must depend on you / But how easy it became / To trust in my own strength.

Chorus:

You’re everything I need for you to be / You’re everything that shines inside of me / And I will have the strength to do all you ask of me / If I’ll only let you be/ Everything I need for you to be

Lord, I need you to be / All the gentleness in me /I’ve been trying by myself / Struggling for so long / Anger flares, my temper flies / Yet I fail to turn my eyes / To the One who felt such pain / And loved us just the same (chorus)

Bridge:

You are the one who put the stars up in the sky / To brighten up the emptiness of space / Then you took the bright and morning star / And placed him here inside my heart / To strengthen me each day / Now I know that I can say… (chorus)

* The original lyrics, before alteration for the musical “Dreamer”

Photos: Jim Fowler, Dix Perez

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