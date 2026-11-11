De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde Sets Contemporary Take on OEDIPUS REX

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Manila, Philippines—De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB), through its School of Arts, Culture, and Performance (SACP), will make its world premiere of REX, a reimagined theatrical staging in Filipino of Sophocles’s tragedy, “Oedipus Rex,” tomorrow. The production will run at the Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater at Circuit Makati until November 22, 2026.

Starring TV-film actors Eula Valdez and Martin del Rosario, “Rex” serves as a real-world practice across diverse academic programs at Benilde, including Theater Arts, Production Design, and Creative Industries Management, among others.

Looking through a contemporary Filipino lens, the script is penned by Palanca Hall of Famer and DLS-CSB Digital Film faculty member Joshua Lim So, who also recently starred in PETA’s hit comedy “Ang Babae sa Septic Tank 4.”

At the helm is an acclaimed director, set designer, and Chair of the DLS-CSB Theater Arts program, Tuxqs Rutaquio, who also directed del Rosario in Jun Robles Lana’s provocative “Anino sa Likod ng Buwan.”

In this play, both strip away the distant mythology of ancient Greece, recasting the story's tragic architecture to reflect the immediate cultural, social, and political dynamics of Filipino society, such as the current government’s alleged corruption and ghost flood-control projects.

(Sounds familiar?) In “Rex,” torrential rains submerge the city of Tebes, claiming the lives of over a hundred citizens. At the epicenter of the crisis is the powerful Po family and their corporate juggernaut, St. Paul the Apostle Constructions. As the political dynasty maneuvers to selfishly protect its commercial and political interests from public fallout, the floodwaters do more than destroy infrastructure—they wash away the facade of communal goodwill.

Sharing the stage with Valdez and del Rosario are acclaimed actors Bong Cabrera (who also serves as Theater Arts faculty), Sheryll Ceasico, Emilio Macabantad (a Benilde Theater Arts alumnus), and EJ Jallorina.

Its creative team also includes Christine Crame, movement designer; Jose Joaquin Aranda, lighting designer; TJ Martinez, sound designer and engineer; Phillip Domingo, Costume Designer; Ces Valera, production designer; and Mei Lim, photographer (assisted by Aidan Guevara and Jessica Gaw).

“Rex,” which is open to the public, runs approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Photo: Mei Lim

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