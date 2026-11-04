Brigiding Brings CAKE, An Experimental Drag Spectacle, to Teatrino Promenade Tonight

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Manila, Philippines--Manila’s drag scene reaches a major milestone as “Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale” champion Brigiding brings her acclaimed experimental showcase, CAKE, to the stage at the Teatrino Promenade in Greenhills, City of San Juan, tonight.

Launched in 2019 to break drag free from conventional drag shows, CAKE has transformed into a multidisciplinary concept blending drag, music, and immersive storytelling.

Inspired by the indulgent theme of Marie Antoinette’s “Let them eat cake,” tonight's performance invites an ensemble of drag and contemporary performers to explore themes of excess, rebellion, and uninhibited self-expression. The revival honors Brigiding’s theatrical roots while showcasing how Filipino drag continues to claim its rightful place in the theatrical landscape.

With the “Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale” crown came the inevitable question for Brigiding, one that came from fans and industry insiders alike: "What's your next big move?"

Yet, that frantic search for the "next big thing" brought unexpected clarity: her true passion lay not in chasing new trends, but in returning home to elevate the project that started it all.

"I spent a lot of time searching for the answer. I got confused and felt the pressure to do something bigger, better, next constantly," Brigiding shared, describing the overwhelming push to top her “Slaysian Royale” victory. "Until I realized... my heart was still right where it all started."

Over the years, CAKE showcased its adaptability through varied thematic runs: “Disco Maniac” dove into retro dance culture, “Heartbreaks and Promises” delved into intimate emotional vulnerability, and “GO GAGA” served as an eccentric homage to pop avant-garde art.

Photos: Brigiding/CAKE

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