When you explore a blockbusterlike Hamilton, you end up talking as much about the revolution behind the musical as the one inside it. Today we welcome someone who understands both personally: actor and longtime Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborator Mandy Gonzalez (IN THE HEIGHTS, WICKED, SUNSET BOULEVARD).
YOU ARE MINE, New Musical Based on Maia Sharp Songs, to Open Cast Announced for Philadelphia Presentation
Nora Fox, Adamaris Lopez, Peyton DiVirgilio, Deena Daniels, Eddie Varley, Jameson May, and Lucy Criscuolo will star in the production directed by Beth Criscuolo.
The cast has been announced for You Are Mine, a new musical with a book by award-winning playwright Susan Cinoman, based on the music of acclaimed singer-songwriter Maia Sharp. The production will be presented November 20 and 21, 2026, at the Venice Island Performing Arts Center in Philadelphia, as part of its New Musical Series.
The cast features Nora Fox, Adamaris Lopez, Peyton DiVirgilio, Deena Daniels, Eddie Varley, Jameson May, and Lucy Criscuolo.
Set over one chaotic evening in an apartment outside Philadelphia, You Are Mine is an orignal, funny and poignant romantic comedy about the fictions and facts of falling in love.
At the center of the story is Maryanne, a woman preparing for a promising first date with Dani while struggling to escape the emotional hold of a former lover who appears as a ghost in her bedroom. Around her, a colorful collection of friends and coworkers navigate their own romantic entanglements, unrequited passions, and unexpected possibilities.
Featuring the soulful, emotionally resonant songs of Maia Sharp, You Are Mine brings a contemporary love story to the musical stage.
Sharp is an acclaimed singer-songwriter whose songs have been recorded by Bonnie Raitt, The Chicks, Cher, Trisha Yearwood, and numerous other artists.
Cinoman is an award-winning playwright, screenwriter, and author whose work has been developed and presented at theaters throughout the country, including Gulfshore Playhouse, Ensemble Studio Theatre, Miranda Theatre Company, and Naked Angels.
You Are Mine was named a 2026 Semifinalist for the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's National Music Theater Conference and was developed in an initial workshop at Connecticut Theatre Exchange, directed by Nelson Eusebio.
The Philadelphia presentation is directed by Beth Criscuolo, with musical direction by Jeff Smith, musical arrangements by Zev Burrows, and choreography by Maria Jackson.
Earlier BroadwayWorld coverage: YOU ARE MINE New Musical to Premiere at Venice Island Performing Arts in Philadelphia.
PERFORMANCE INFORMATION
YOU ARE MINE
Book by Susan Cinoman
Based on the Music of Maia Sharp
November 20 & 21, 2026 - 7:00 PM
Venice Island Performing Arts & Recreation Center
7 Lock Street
Philadelphia, PA 19127
Tickets: $25
For information:
VeniceIslandPerformingArtsCenter@phila.gov
215-685-3583
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