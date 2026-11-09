My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
YOU ARE MINE Musical Comedy to Play Philadelphia's Venice Island Performing Arts Center
Nora Fox, Adamaris Lopez, Peyton Divirgilio, Deena Daniels, Eddie Varley, Jameson May, and Lucy Criscuolo lead the cast of YOU ARE MINE.
A cast of New York and Philadelphia actors will come together for You Are Mine, a new romantic musical comedy with a book by Philadelphia native Susan Cinoman, based on the music of Nashville singer-songwriter Maia Sharp. The musical will be presented at Venice Island Performing Arts Center on November 20 and 21, 2026, at 7 p.m., directed by Beth Criscuolo.
New York performers Nora Fox and Adamaris Lopez return to the project after participating in its first workshop at Connecticut Theatre Exchange in Washington, Connecticut, directed by Nelson Eusebio and produced by Tracy Liz Miller and Kent Burnham. Joining them are Philadelphia performers Peyton Divirgilio, Deena Daniels, Eddie Varley, Jameson May, and Lucy Criscuolo.
A semifinalist at the O'Neill National Musical Theatre Conference, You Are Mine follows a restaurant hostess, an Ivy League-bound dishwasher, a hotheaded cook, a Subaru salesperson, and a ghost as they navigate unrequited love over one transformative night. Set between a neighborhood bar and an apartment, the musical explores the seductive pull of the past and the possibilities that open up when we dare to let go.
Musical direction is by Jeff Smith, arrangements by Zev Burrows, and choreography by Maria Jackson.
PERFORMANCES: November 20 and 21, 2026, at 7 p.m.
VENUE: Venice Island Performing Arts & Recreation Center, 7 Lock Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127
TICKETS: $25
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