World Premiere Play GOING DOWN To Star Brooke Procida And Austin Rapp

In 1996, Brooke Procida was portraying high-school student Donna Santangelo on ABC/Warner Brothers long running hit comedy, Family Matters, with Jaleel White and Reginald Vel Johnson. Struck by severe, un-diagnosable illness, Brooke was forced to leave the show and Hollywood in order to heal what was much later discovered to be long term, chronic Lyme disease. After fully curing and overcoming a disease that most struggle to even get diagnosed, Brooke boldly returns to Hollywood in this gripping new one act play to be mounted at the iconic Whitmore-Lindley theatre complex in North Hollywood.

Going Down takes place entirely in the freight elevator of an uptown, Manhattan high-rise building when two very different, misguided but well-intended souls get trapped GOING DOWN.

Marina Gold, an uptight, high-profile personal assistant (Procida) neglecting her own career and Randy Thompson (Rapp), a laid back, jaded, rock musician hiding out from the general public find themselves desperately clinging to the false realities they've created when an overloaded freight elevator repeatedly threatens to drop them to their early deaths.

As the chance of their demise increases, strangers Randy and Marina are forced to identify the lies they've told themselves about who they are, what they'll settle for and what they want out of life. With nowhere to run to, no escape and perhaps few moments left to live, these two jaded old souls tear each other apart until there is nothing left but a blank canvas for them to rebuild upon; that is, if they make it out alive.

Beautifully poetic and intimate, with hilarious moments and sharp, edgy turns eloquently directed by Ivan Rivas, Going Down takes the audience on a journey of self-discovery, posing the questions; What am I worth? Why am I denying that? And how can I step into the life I'm meant to lead?

Exploring themes of addiction, sex and unconditional love, shadow living, guilt and true personal power, GOING DOWN is a breakthrough, must-see piece that reminds us why we go see and support live theatre; to feel ALIVE.

Tickets www.studiopci.com / Brown Paper Tickets http://goingdown.bpt.me





