My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Video: Preview of TOPDOG/UNDERDOG at Arden Theatre Company
The two-person drama about brothers Lincoln and Booth is co-produced with People's Light.
Arden Theatre Company shared a new clip from its production of TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, the Suzan-Lori Parks play that is currently on stage in Philadelphia and has been extended through December 20.
Winner of the 2002 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, TOPDOG/UNDERDOG follows brothers Lincoln and Booth, who were named as a joke by their father, a choice that foretold a lifetime of sibling rivalry and resentment. Now adults, the brothers share a single room, passing the time telling stories, testing each other, and circling the street con game of three-card monte. Haunted by the hands they have been dealt, they reckon with what their futures will entail.
The production is co-produced with People's Light. It is directed by Amina Robinson and stars Akeem Davis and George McGriff, according to earlier BroadwayWorld coverage. The run began on the Arden's Arcadia stage on October 29, after the same co-production opened People's Light's season in its Steinbright Theater.
The Arden announced the extension with eight added performances, as detailed in BroadwayWorld's coverage of the extension. The play is part of the Arden's 2026/27 Mainstage Season.
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