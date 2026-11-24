"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: 'For the First Time in Forever' From FROZEN at Walnut Street Theatre
The Philadelphia production of the Disney musical has been extended with added holiday performances.
A new video from Disney's FROZEN The Broadway Musical at Walnut Street Theatre features the number 'For the First Time in Forever' from the Philadelphia production.
FROZEN continues the Walnut's 218th season. It began previews November 17, opens November 25, and has been extended through January 3, 2027, with added holiday performances, as reported when BroadwayWorld shared a first look at Marie Efie singing 'Let It Go' as Elsa.
The musical follows Princesses Anna and Elsa of Arendelle, whose kingdom is plunged into eternal winter when Elsa's magical powers take control after she is crowned queen.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Be Like Blippi Tour!
The Keswick Theatre (12/11-12/11)
|
The Scribe
Theatre Ariel (3/18-3/27)
|
Steve Martin's "The Underpants"
The Stagecrafters Theater (11/27-12/13)
|
The Light We Share
Independence Seaport Museum (12/04-12/05)
|
A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play adapted by Joe Landry based on the story by Dickens
DCP Theatre (12/04-12/13)
|
It's A Wonderful Life
Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble (11/27-12/27)
|
"The Nursery" by Clifford Odets
The Sam Theater at The Flea (9/24-9/24)
|
Crazy Little Thing Called Love
Prima Theatre (2/05-2/21)
|
Holiday Double Feature - Ken Ludwig's 'Twas the Night Before Christmas & A Charlie Brown Christmas
Forge Theatre (11/20-12/13)
|
Tall Stories Theatre Company: The Gruffalo
Zellerbach Theatre (2/13-2/13)