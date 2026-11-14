"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: Arden Theatre Apprentice Cinnamon Reflects On Her Full-Circle Journey From Student To Staff
A former Arden Drama School student discusses coming back to the Philadelphia theatre as an apprentice.
Philadelphia's Arden Theatre Company has released a new video spotlighting Cinnamon, a Professional Apprentice whose connection to the theater began as a young audience member. After participating in the Arden's educational programs as a student, Cinnamon returned to the company in a professional capacity. Check out the video!
Cinnamon's connection to Arden Theatre Company began at a young age, when she attended performances at Arden Children's Theatre. Her early experiences as an audience member eventually led her to Arden Drama School, where she continued exploring her interest in theater through the company's educational programming.
Now, years later, Cinnamon has returned to the Arden as one of its Professional Apprentices, marking a new chapter in her relationship with the organization. In the video, she reflects on the experience of returning to a place that played an important role in her early exposure to the performing arts, sharing, "Being back at the Arden is surreal."
The theater describes her journey as a full-circle moment, highlighting how its children's productions and educational programs can help introduce young audiences to theater while creating opportunities for continued artistic development. Cinnamon's story offers an example of that progression, from attending performances and participating in classes to becoming part of the company in a professional capacity.
Arden Children's Theatre is in the midst of a milestone season. As BroadwayWorld reported, its 50th production, a new adaptation of THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ directed by Whit MacLaughlin, opens on the F. Otto Haas Stage this season and runs through January 17, 2027.
The Arden's Mainstage Season continues with the Suzan-Lori Parks play TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, which has been extended through December 20 on the Arcadia stage.
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