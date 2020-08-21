VIDEOS: Watch More Highlights of Our Next on Stage: Dance Edition Contestants - Enter Now to Win!
We've extended the deadline to August 30-- join these amazing contestants by entering today!
We've already received many submissions for our Next on Stage: Dance Edition competition! Check out some of our contestants and make sure to enter your audition before the August 30 deadline!
Dust off your dancing shoes, because BroadwayWorld announced today the launch of NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION - Sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.
BroadwayWorld is inviting students to submit videos of themselves dancing to a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition. Entries are now open for students in two age groups: college students (18-22 years old) and high school students (14-17 years old). Entries will be accepted through midnight EST, August 30, 2020.
Beau Harmon from Texas State University
'Sing Happy' from Flora the Red Menace
Hannah Lieberoff from Oakville High School
I Love Play Rehearsal
Lucia Rivadeneira from North Fort Myers High School
She Used To Be Mine
Olivia Cupp-Korb from Olathe West High School
Hurricane from Hamilton
Alexa Magro from University of Arizona (online)
Tonight Belongs to You (The Prom)
Maya Kazzaz from Fordham University
Hello Dolly
Hannah Welsh from Kanyok Arts Initiative
See What I Wanna See
Bridget Mahoney from Ohio Northern University
Room Where It Happens
Gina Gagliano from Rider University
Harmonica Specialty
Nicole Gibson from Quinnipiac University
Someone Like You
