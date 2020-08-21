Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Next On Stage Dance

VIDEOS: Watch More Highlights of Our Next on Stage: Dance Edition Contestants - Enter Now to Win!

Article Pixel

We've extended the deadline to August 30-- join these amazing contestants by entering today!

Aug. 21, 2020  

We've already received many submissions for our Next on Stage: Dance Edition competition! Check out some of our contestants and make sure to enter your audition before the August 30 deadline!

Dust off your dancing shoes, because BroadwayWorld announced today the launch of NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION - Sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.

BroadwayWorld is inviting students to submit videos of themselves dancing to a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition. Entries are now open for students in two age groups: college students (18-22 years old) and high school students (14-17 years old). Entries will be accepted through midnight EST, August 30, 2020.

Check out the full list of prizes HERE!

SUBMIT YOUR ENTRY HERE

Beau Harmon from Texas State University


'Sing Happy' from Flora the Red Menace

Hannah Lieberoff from Oakville High School


I Love Play Rehearsal

Lucia Rivadeneira from North Fort Myers High School


She Used To Be Mine

Olivia Cupp-Korb from Olathe West High School


Hurricane from Hamilton

Alexa Magro from University of Arizona (online)


Tonight Belongs to You (The Prom)

Maya Kazzaz from Fordham University


Hello Dolly

Hannah Welsh from Kanyok Arts Initiative


See What I Wanna See

Bridget Mahoney from Ohio Northern University


Room Where It Happens

Gina Gagliano from Rider University


Harmonica Specialty

Nicole Gibson from Quinnipiac University


Someone Like You

Enter in to Next on Stage: Dance Edition HERE!


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Seth Concert with Stephanie J. Block Now Available On Demand!
  • Karen Olivo, Sierra Boggess, & Jeremy Jordan Will Join The Seth Concert Series
  • Portuguese Actress and Cultural Leader Fernanda Lapa Dies at 77
  • Exclusive: Watch 'What Could Be Better' From Liz Callaway and Seth Rudetsky LIVE; Now Available On Demand!