VIDEOS: Watch More Highlights of Our Next on Stage: Dance Edition Contestants - Enter Now to Win!

We've extended the deadline to August 30-- join these amazing contestants by entering today!

We've already received many submissions for our Next on Stage: Dance Edition competition! Check out some of our contestants and make sure to enter your audition before the August 30 deadline!

Dust off your dancing shoes, because BroadwayWorld announced today the launch of NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION - Sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.

BroadwayWorld is inviting students to submit videos of themselves dancing to a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition. Entries are now open for students in two age groups: college students (18-22 years old) and high school students (14-17 years old). Entries will be accepted through midnight EST, August 30, 2020.

Check out the full list of prizes HERE!

Beau Harmon from Texas State University

'Sing Happy' from Flora the Red Menace Hannah Lieberoff from Oakville High School

I Love Play Rehearsal Lucia Rivadeneira from North Fort Myers High School

She Used To Be Mine Olivia Cupp-Korb from Olathe West High School

Hurricane from Hamilton Alexa Magro from University of Arizona (online)

Tonight Belongs to You (The Prom) Maya Kazzaz from Fordham University

Hello Dolly Hannah Welsh from Kanyok Arts Initiative

See What I Wanna See Bridget Mahoney from Ohio Northern University

Room Where It Happens Gina Gagliano from Rider University

Harmonica Specialty Nicole Gibson from Quinnipiac University

Someone Like You

Enter in to Next on Stage: Dance Edition HERE!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You