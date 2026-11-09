UArts Community to Gather for Holiday Celebration in Philadelphia

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The University of the Arts holds a special place in the hearts of many former students, faculty, staff, and alumni. On Friday, December 18, 2026 from 5:00pm - 9:00pm, Scout and UArts Alumni Council will be hosting a gathering for the UArts community to connect in the festive spirit of the holiday season and to celebrate their shared appreciation for the arts and one another. It will be held at the Village of Industry & Art (formerly Hamilton Hall), 320 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102.

Though the University has closed, organizers hope to continue to support the historic arts education organization and assist in maintaining the spirit and continue to build a strong community as that has made UArts such a vital part of the City of Philadelphia and the Avenue of The Arts throughout the years.

In hosting this event, organizers aim to provide an opportunity for this passionate and resilient community to come together and reconnect and build toward the future. This evening is a chance to reflect on and celebrate together the community that has endured despite the unexpected closure of UArts, and to continue to forge meaningful connections moving forward.

The organizers are working towards ensuring the arts community in Philadelphia remains strong, vibrant, and united in the years ahead. The community hopes to continue to inspire, support, and uplift each other, continuing to cultivate and share the spirit that makes the UArts community so special.

All former UArts students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends are warmly invited to attend. In traditional potluck style, everyone is encouraged to bring a dish to share. A form for guests to RSVP can be found at the following link, along with more details on the night's event:

https://forms.gle/sv2KR8d5kT2MaJEa9

The goal of the Alumni Council is to provide essential resources and insights, support UArts' alumni communications and engagement initiatives, promote alumni networking and collaborative efforts, and support the legacy of the University, its innovative artists, and creative leaders in the arts as the University-appointed leadership and liaison for the Alumni Association.

The University of the Arts Alumni Association's mission is to provide a foundation of representation for all our alumni. The Alumni Association facilitates, develops, and nurtures the relationships between University of the Arts alumni and creative communities at large. For more information, visit https://uartsalumni.org/

The Village of Industry & Art reimagines the historic Haviland and Furness buildings on South Broad Street to continue as a place for people to create and make. They envision a space supporting artists, designers, and cultural workers with space to work, reside, and collaborate - keeping creativity and working craftspeople embedded in the center of our city. Rooted in Philadelphia and open to the world, we aspire to create a working building where art is not separate from life. VIA is owned and operated by Scout, a multi-disciplinary development and design firm with a background in transforming underutilized spaces in creative ways.

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