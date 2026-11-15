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The Shawnee Playhouse To Present ONCE UPON A STAGE: THE PRINCESS CONCERT

Performances will take place November 21-22.

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The Shawnee Playhouse To Present ONCE UPON A STAGE: THE PRINCESS CONCERT

The Shawnee Playhouse is celebrating its forty-eighth season, and will present Truth and Light Media's rendition of Once Upon a Stage: The Princess Concert, on November 21st and 22nd, 2026, at 12pm.

This live musical production is set to be an enchanting, interactive experience, filled with beloved princess songs, breathtaking vocals, dazzling costumes, and magical moments for princes, princesses, queens, and kings of all ages.

Every fairytale begins with 'Once Upon a..." but the most magical stories are the ones that you get to become a part of! Whether you're introducing little ones to these timeless songs or reliving the magic yourself, come dressed as your favorite fairytale character, sing along, and make memories that your family will treasure for years to come. Come for the music. Leave with the captivating recollection of a charming afternoon.

Performances will run November 21 & 22 at 12pm. Tickets are $25.00 each for this fun-for-all-ages musical experience.

For more information on show dates, times, and to purchase tickets online, please visit The Shawnee Playhouse at www.shawneeplayhouse.org. If you need further assistance, please call The Shawnee Playhouse Box Office at 570-421-5093. 

About Shawnee Playhouse

Originally built in 1904 by C.C. Worthington as Worthington Hall, the Shawnee Playhouse in Shawnee on Delaware, Pennsylvania, served as a venue for local theatrical productions and later hosted radio broadcasts by Fred Waring and the Pennsylvanians beginning in 1943.

After falling into disuse, the venue was restored by the Kirkwood family and community volunteers beginning in 1978, earning a place on the National Register of Historic Places and the Society of American Travel Writers' Phoenix Award. Following a devastating arson fire in 1985, the Playhouse was rebuilt with support from local residents, organizations, and arts foundations.

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