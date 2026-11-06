The Philadelphia Orchestra Will Perform Handel's MESSIAH, Bach's Christmas Oratorio and More

NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

This holiday season, The Philadelphia Orchestra will perform Handel's Messiah and Bach's Christmas Oratorio, and host a family celebration around the annual Glorious Sound of Christmas this holiday season

The season will culminate with a New Year's Eve Celebration led by Principal Guest Conductor Marin Alsop on December 31, followed by the waltzes of Vienna on January 2, led by Assistant Conductor Sara Aldana making her Philadelphia Orchestra debut.

Handel's Messiah

December 4–5, 2026 | Marian Anderson Hall

Few musical traditions are more closely associated with the holiday season than Handel's Messiah. The Philadelphia Orchestra welcomes conductor Bernard Labadie for performances of Handel's transcendent choral masterwork, featuring soprano Joélle Harvey, countertenor Iestyn Davies, tenor Andrew Haji, bass-baritone Neal Davies, and the Philadelphia Symphonic Choir, led by Ryan Brandau.

Children's Holiday Spectacular

December 5, 2026, at 11:30 AM | Marian Anderson Hall

Bring the whole family for a festive morning filled with sing-alongs, seasonal favorites, special guest appearances, and holiday surprises. Designed for audiences of all ages, the Children's Holiday Spectacular offers an ideal introduction to the Orchestra—and a joyful way for families to celebrate together.

The fun begins before the music, with pre-concert activities in Commonwealth Plaza at 10:30 AM. And keep an ear out for Sleigh Bells: There may even be a special visitor from the North Pole.

Bach's Christmas Oratorio

December 12–13, 2026 | Marian Anderson Hall

Experience the wonder of Christmas through one of Johann Sebastian Bach's greatest masterpieces. Conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Bach's Christmas Oratorio brings together the Philadelphia Symphonic Choir and an international cast of soloists including soprano Carolyn Sampson, countertenor Christophe Dumaux, tenor Jonghyun Park, and bass Andrzej Filończyk.

This season marks the first time The Philadelphia Orchestra performs all six cantatas of the complete Christmas Oratorio. Written for the six feast days between Christmas and Epiphany, the monumental work moves from the birth of Jesus and the appearance of the angels to the adoration of the shepherds and the journey of the Magi.

The Glorious Sound of Christmas

December 17–20, 2026 | Marian Anderson Hall

A Philadelphia holiday tradition returns with The Glorious Sound of Christmas, featuring The Philadelphia Orchestra and the Mendelssohn Chorus of Philadelphia in a festive program conducted by Anthony Parnther, with narration by acclaimed storyteller Charlotte Blake Alston.

Designed to capture the magic, joy and wonder of Christmas, the concert features everything from “Hark! the Herald Angels Sing,” Sleigh Ride, and a Christmas sing-along to music from The Polar Express and Home Alone. Audiences will also hear “Yes, Virginia! (There Is a Santa Claus),” a Classical Christmas Suite, and other seasonal favorites.

New Year's Eve Celebration

December 31, 2026 at 7 PM | Marian Anderson Hall

Start your New Year's Eve festivities with The Philadelphia Orchestra and Marin Alsop, the Orchestra's principal guest conductor, in a sparkling concert that will have you at your party (or home in front of the TV) before 10 PM.

The program brings together music from across the musical and holiday spectrum, including the overture to Johann Strauss, Jr.'s Die Fledermaus, Tchaikovsky's “Waltz of the Flowers” from The Nutcracker, Astor Piazzolla's “Winter in Buenos Aires” from The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires, Waxman's Carmen Fantasy, Richard Strauss's Suite from Der Rosenkavalier, and Enescu's Romanian Rhapsody No. 1. Renowned accordionist Radu Rățoi joins Alsop and the Orchestra to bring his Signature Sound to the celebration.

The holiday season continues into the new year with Wonderful Waltzes on January 2, 2027, at 2 PM, bringing the music of the Strauss family into Marian Anderson Hall. Sway to the timeless beauty of “On the Beautiful Blue Danube,” delight in the buoyant energy of “Voices of Spring,” and join in the celebratory spirit of the beloved “Radetzky” March. It's the perfect way to welcome a new year filled with possibility.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming