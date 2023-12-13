Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards

The Muny Seeks Emerging Young Artists For 3-Week Summer Intensive In St. Louis

The Summer Intensive runs June 26-July 17, 2024, and is open to high school students who will be entering their junior or senior year in fall 2024.

Dec. 13, 2023

The Muny is searching for 12 aspiring young theatre artists to participate in its Summer  Intensive, an immersive three-week program that provides the learning opportunity of a lifetime. 

The Summer Intensive runs June 26-July 17, 2024, and is open to high school students who will be  entering their junior or senior year in fall 2024. The program is open only to nonresidents of St. Louis  and the greater St. Louis area. 

Applications will be accepted starting Monday, Dec. 18, at app.getacceptd.com/munyintensive. The  deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. CST Sunday, March 3 (subject to change). 

“Some of the students who have taken part in this elite summer training program have gone on to  attend some of the top-rated musical theatre training institutions in the country,” said Michael Baxter,  The Muny's associate artistic director and Summer Intensive program manager. “The passion,  discipline, and professional and intellectual integrity they gained from this one-of-a-kind theatrical  training intensive is notable and special.” 

As part of the Summer Intensive, participants will challenge themselves in college-level classes led by  faculty members from the Sargent Conservatory of Theatre Arts at Webster University and by other  industry professionals. Courses will focus on voice, dance, acting, improv and audition technique. 

Intimate masterclasses are led by some of the biggest stars from Broadway, television and the Muny  stage. Instructors have included Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori (Kimberly Akimbo; Fun Home;  Caroline, or Change; Shrek The Musical; Thoroughly Modern Millie; Violet), two-time Tony Award  winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!, Peter and the Starcatcher, Falsettos, NBC's Smash), Tony  Award nominee Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls, Bring It On: The Musical, NBC's Kenan) and Jessica  Vosk (Wicked, Bridges of Madison County, Fiddler on the Roof).

Students will also have the opportunity to perform in a production of Disney's The Little Mermaid for an  audience of up to 11,000 nightly as part of The Muny's 106th season. 

“What I love most about the Summer Intensive is that it allows young performers from outside the St.  Louis area to experience the exceptional training and performance opportunities of our incomparable  Muny Teens program,” said Tali Allen, director of education at The Muny. “Through our Crawford Taylor  Education Initiative, we are able to truly expand our reach and welcome students from across the  country to partake in the invaluable magic of the Muny stage.” 

Interested students should complete an online application and submit a headshot, resume and three  videos (a musical theatre song, a contemporary monologue and a dance video) using the online  Acceptd platform. Find details about the application process and video requirements at  muny.org/education/the-muny-summer-intensive. Please direct other inquiries to Michael Baxter  (intensive@muny.org). 

Participants will be responsible for their own transportation to St. Louis, but housing, meals and  transportation between the Webster University dormitory and The Muny are included with the $5,800  tuition fee. Scholarships are available for qualifying students. 

Studio classes and housing are hosted in collaboration with the Sargent Conservatory of Theatre Arts  at Webster University in Webster Groves, Mo. The Muny education department is made possible by the  Crawford Taylor Education Initiative.  

As the nation's oldest, largest outdoor musical theatre, The Muny produces seven world-class shows  and welcomes more than 350,000 theatregoers to Forest Park each summer. Now celebrating 106  seasons in St. Louis, The Muny remains one of the premier institutions in musical theatre. We provide  the hands-on education and training needed to help bright, young minds embrace their creative talents  and inspire the next generation of performers and producers. Our mission is to make exceptional live  theatre accessible to all. 

For more information about The Muny, visit muny.org.

RELATED STORIES

1
Interview: Theatre Education Spotlight on Broadway Bound Kids Photo
Interview: Theatre Education Spotlight on Broadway Bound Kids

BroadwayWorld spoke with Broadway Bound Kids' educators and students on why arts education and access is so important, their favorite parts of being involved in the programming, how theatre has changed the students, and much more! 

2
Interview: T.J. Gerckens on Otterbein Universitys Big-League Program in a Small-School Pac Photo
Interview: T.J. Gerckens on Otterbein University's 'Big-League Program in a Small-School Package'

We sat down with Otterbein University Associate Professor and Producing Artistic Director T.J. Gerckens to discuss what sets Otterbein apart from other programs, the benefits of training at a small school, and how to know whether a college program is right for you.

3
Interview: IAMTs Michael Minarik Teaches Students to Seek Joy Photo
Interview: IAMT's Michael Minarik Teaches Students to Seek Joy

BroadwayWorld sat down with Michael Minarik, the Director and Acting Head at Institute for American Musical Theatre, to discuss what sets IAMT's program apart, studying in New York City, and the importance of seeking joy.

4
Celebrating Our Student Bloggers on International Students Day Photo
Celebrating Our Student Bloggers on International Students' Day

November 17th is International Students' Day and BroadwayWorld is celebrating the work of our student bloggers! Each month, student bloggers share their experiences as theatre students and tips for success at universities all over the world.

