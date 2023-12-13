The Muny Seeks Emerging Young Artists For 3-Week Summer Intensive In St. Louis

The Muny is searching for 12 aspiring young theatre artists to participate in its Summer Intensive, an immersive three-week program that provides the learning opportunity of a lifetime.

The Summer Intensive runs June 26-July 17, 2024, and is open to high school students who will be entering their junior or senior year in fall 2024. The program is open only to nonresidents of St. Louis and the greater St. Louis area.

Applications will be accepted starting Monday, Dec. 18, at app.getacceptd.com/munyintensive. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. CST Sunday, March 3 (subject to change).

“Some of the students who have taken part in this elite summer training program have gone on to attend some of the top-rated musical theatre training institutions in the country,” said Michael Baxter, The Muny's associate artistic director and Summer Intensive program manager. “The passion, discipline, and professional and intellectual integrity they gained from this one-of-a-kind theatrical training intensive is notable and special.”

As part of the Summer Intensive, participants will challenge themselves in college-level classes led by faculty members from the Sargent Conservatory of Theatre Arts at Webster University and by other industry professionals. Courses will focus on voice, dance, acting, improv and audition technique.

Intimate masterclasses are led by some of the biggest stars from Broadway, television and the Muny stage. Instructors have included Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori (Kimberly Akimbo; Fun Home; Caroline, or Change; Shrek The Musical; Thoroughly Modern Millie; Violet), two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!, Peter and the Starcatcher, Falsettos, NBC's Smash), Tony Award nominee Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls, Bring It On: The Musical, NBC's Kenan) and Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Bridges of Madison County, Fiddler on the Roof).

Students will also have the opportunity to perform in a production of Disney's The Little Mermaid for an audience of up to 11,000 nightly as part of The Muny's 106th season.

“What I love most about the Summer Intensive is that it allows young performers from outside the St. Louis area to experience the exceptional training and performance opportunities of our incomparable Muny Teens program,” said Tali Allen, director of education at The Muny. “Through our Crawford Taylor Education Initiative, we are able to truly expand our reach and welcome students from across the country to partake in the invaluable magic of the Muny stage.”

Interested students should complete an online application and submit a headshot, resume and three videos (a musical theatre song, a contemporary monologue and a dance video) using the online Acceptd platform. Find details about the application process and video requirements at muny.org/education/the-muny-summer-intensive. Please direct other inquiries to Michael Baxter (intensive@muny.org).

Participants will be responsible for their own transportation to St. Louis, but housing, meals and transportation between the Webster University dormitory and The Muny are included with the $5,800 tuition fee. Scholarships are available for qualifying students.

Studio classes and housing are hosted in collaboration with the Sargent Conservatory of Theatre Arts at Webster University in Webster Groves, Mo. The Muny education department is made possible by the Crawford Taylor Education Initiative.

As the nation's oldest, largest outdoor musical theatre, The Muny produces seven world-class shows and welcomes more than 350,000 theatregoers to Forest Park each summer. Now celebrating 106 seasons in St. Louis, The Muny remains one of the premier institutions in musical theatre. We provide the hands-on education and training needed to help bright, young minds embrace their creative talents and inspire the next generation of performers and producers. Our mission is to make exceptional live theatre accessible to all.

For more information about The Muny, visit muny.org.