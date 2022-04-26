The Ghostlight Players Present CLUE: ON STAGE

The Ghostlight Players will present Clue: On Stage written by Sandy Rustin, Based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Prince, Based on the Hasbro board game CLUE and the Paramount Pictures Motion Picture with original Music by David Abbinansti.

Featuring: Meg Cranney, Mike Soklowski, Jessica Cohen, Ralph Schneider, Becky Crunk, Devon Grubb, Brian Sell, Maria Leonetti, David Kirby, John Rheiner and Amy Daskilewicz.

The Ghostlight Players return to the stage after a 2 year hiatus due to the pandemic with "Clue: On Stage", a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth - the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue: On Stage is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out...WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

Opens: Friday, May 13th at 7PM

Closes: Sunday, May 15th at 2PM

Runs: Friday, Saturday at 8PM, and Sunday at 2PM

Admission: $18 for adults and $15 for senior citizens and children (under 13) https://sites.google.com/theghostlightplayers.org/theghostlightplayers/tickets

Where: Venice Island Performing Arts and Recreation Center, 7 Lock Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127

Clue: On Stage is being presented with permission from Broadway Licensing, 440 Park Ave S, 11th Floor, New York NY 10016

Visit: https://sites.google.com/theghostlightplayers.org/theghostlightplayers/home for more information.