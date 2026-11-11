The Crossing and Suzanne Bocanegra to Present World Premiere of HOW TO SURVIVE

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​This fall, The Crossing, the four-time Grammy Award-winning professional chamber choir conducted by Donald Nally, will join forces with interdisciplinary artist and writer Suzanne Bocanegra for How to Survive, a groundbreaking multimedia installation that confronts questions about what it means to survive in a world where extreme weather is becoming increasingly familiar—and increasingly devastating. The world premiere will be on view November 20, 2026, through January 3, 2027, at The Fabric Workshop and Museum in Philadelphia.

Conceived, written and designed by Bocanegra, How to Survive transforms The Crossing's singers into a life-size, visual and sonic experience. Four new musical works—composed by Hildur Guðnadóttir, Shara Nova, Julia Wolfe and Ayanna Woods—form the backbone of the installation, with each movement responding to a different natural disaster: tornadoes, hurricanes, earthquakes and wildfires. The work combines choral music, film, sound installation, lecture and gallery art to consider the increasingly urgent realities of climate change, environmental disruption and weather-related displacement.

Rather than treating climate disaster as an abstract or distant threat, How to Survive asks audiences to imagine themselves inside it. Practical survival instructions appear alongside music and moving images, creating an experience that is at once unsettling, darkly humorous, intimate, and deeply human. The installation considers not only how people physically survive disasters, but also how technology, community, memory, art and collective knowledge might help us navigate a rapidly changing world. The collaboration creates an immersive, instructional and at times droll—and terrifying—exploration of what it means to endure, with The Crossing providing the vocal force at its center.

The project also reflects The Crossing's longstanding commitment to using new music to engage with urgent social and environmental questions. The ensemble has commissioned nearly 200 new works, many of which address social, environmental and political issues, and has released 42 albums, earning four Grammy Awards for Best Choral Performance.

An Opening Celebration featuring a talk with the artists and a public reception will be held on Friday, December 4, from 6:00–8:00 pm. Admission is free (suggested $10 donation).

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