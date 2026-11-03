THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ to Open at Arden Children's Theatre

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Arden Children's Theatre will present a brand-new adaptation of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, beginning November 25. L. Frank Baum's magical novel has been written and adapted for the stage by Award-winning children's theatre director Whit MacLaughlin.

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz marks a major milestone as Arden Children's Theatre's 50th production unfolds on the F. Otto Haas Stage beginning November 25, with opening night on December 5, and performances running through January 17, 2027.

Join Dorothy and your favorite Oz characters, the Scarecrow, Tin Woodman, Cowardly Lion, and more, as they set off on a road of yellow brick in this inventive and imaginative twister of a tale. Experience Oz like never before in an unforgettable journey where courage and friendship lead the way. This new version of the classic story is perfect for the whole family.

'We are thrilled to be producing this rendition of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,' said Terrence J. Nolen, Producing Artistic Director at Arden Theatre Company. 'This is the first time we have brought Oz to our stage, and it is fitting that L. Frank Baum's beloved story is being reimagined by Whit, our own Arden Children's Theatre wizard. So many kids and their families have been enchanted by his work - and this 50th Arden Children's Theatre production is not to be missed!'

Since its inaugural production of Charlotte's Web in 1998, Arden Children's Theatre has reached more than 875,000 audience members, with MacLaughlin as a driving force throughout. Joining him on this production are two longtime Arden collaborators. Four-time Barrymore Award winner Grace Gonglewski has played 27 roles on Arden stages, from the 2001 Arden Children's Theatre production of Bunnicula to the role of Maggie in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and Josie in A Moon for the Misbegotten. Scenic designer David P. Gordon has designed more than ten Arden Children's Theatre productions, as well as mainstage sets for Once, Indecent, and Sweeney Todd. Gordon has designed more than 300 productions for theatre and opera, with work seen at The Public Theater, The Old Globe, Hartford Stage, Goodspeed Musicals, and the Kennedy Center. 'It's amazing to have these world-class artists come together to bring these stories to life for families on our stages,' said Nolen. 'And we're also thrilled that this production marks Brazil Taylor's Arden Children's Theatre debut as Dorothy.'

'We are presenting The Wonderful Wizard of Oz with many of its original features intact, direct from the miraculous imagination of L. Frank Baum,' said MacLaughlin. 'We combine that story with the stagecraft that has made the Arden's Children's Theatre so well regarded across the country. Audiences will witness for themselves why the story is told over and over again, in families around the world.'

The cast and crew of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz include:

Grace Gonglewski (Aunt Em/Lacosta/Witch of the West/Gatekeeper and others) is a dynamic actress well known to Arden audiences, having previously performed in 27 roles, including A Doll's House Part 2 (Nora), A Little Night Music (Desirée Armfeldt), August: Osage County (Barbara Fordham), and Rabbit Hole (Becca). A four-time Barrymore Award winner, Gonglewski's extensive regional credits include performances at Arena Stage, Delaware Theatre Company, Folger Shakespeare Theatre, Fulton Theatre, Walnut Theatre, Philadelphia Theatre Company, the Wilma Theater, and Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival. Her credits also include an Off-Broadway appearance in The Guys at The Flea Theater, and an international tour of Ireland with InterAct Theatre Company.

Brazil Taylor (Dorothy) makes her Arden Children's Theatre debut in The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, having previously understudied the role of Marianne in the Arden's most recent production of Girl from the North Country. Taylor's regional credits include performances at The Road Company, Music Mountain Theatre, and Musik Haus Studios. She has also appeared in several productions at Arcadia University.

Kishia Nixon (Cowardly Lion/Toto 3/Munchkin 3 and others) has previously appeared in Arden productions, including Good Bones (Carmen), The Mountaintop (Camae), Holy Grail of Memphis (Gigi Robins), The BFG (Big Friendly Giant) (Sam/Bonecruncher/Classmate/Sam Simkins), and Clyde's (Letitia). Her regional credits include productions with Theatre Exile, Theatre Ariel, Lantern Theater Company, Shakespeare in Clark Park, Delaware Theatre Company, EgoPo Classic Theater, and Act II Playhouse.

Sean Lally (Tinman/Munchkin 2 and others) returns to the Arden, having previously appeared in productions, including The Hobbit (Gandalf/Gollum/Elven Queen/Bombur/Troll 4/Eagle 4/Guard), The Glass Menagerie (Tom Wingfield), Equivocation (Sharpe/Thomas Wintour), The Jungle Book (Wolf/Monkey/Vulture/Shere Khan), Robin Hood (Robin Hood), and Romeo and Juliet (Apothecary/Tybalt). Regionally, Lally has performed with Lantern Theater Company, EgoPo Classic Theater, Delaware Theatre Company, Flashpoint Theatre Company, and Opera Philadelphia.

Adam Howard (Scarecrow/Munchkin 1 and others) is a two-time Barrymore Award nominee who has worked in Philadelphia theatre for nearly a decade. Howard is well-known to Arden audiences, having previously appeared in roles, including Peter Pan (Michael Darling/Slightly/Starkey/Tinker Bell) and Charlotte's Web (Wilbur). His regional credits include roles at Inis Nua Theatre Company, Act II Playhouse, Montgomery Theater, Delaware Theatre Company, Lantern Theater Company, and Theatre Exile.

Steven Anthony Wright (Uncle Henry/Toto 2/Monkey/King/Soldier/Wizard of Oz/Gatekeeper and others) has previously appeared at the Arden in productions, including A Wrinkle in Time (Father/Mrs. Which), Charlotte's Web, Hans Brinker and the Silver Skates (Doctor Boekman/Carl Voost), and Gem of the Ocean (Eli). Regionally, he's appeared in roles at the Wilma Theater, Philadelphia Theatre Company, Theatre Horizon, EgoPo Classic Theater, and Act II Playhouse.

Whit MacLaughlin (Director) brings his distinctive artistic vision to The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, continuing a longstanding creative relationship with the Arden that includes A Year with Frog and Toad, The Dinosaur Musical, The Snow Queen, Hans Brinker and the Silver Skates, and three stagings of Charlotte's Web. An OBIE and Barrymore Award winner, MacLaughlin serves as Artistic Director of New Paradise Laboratories, where his original works have included commissions for the Humana Festival of New American Plays and the Tony Award-winning Children's Theatre Company of Minneapolis. His recent projects include How to Get to the River at the Academy of Natural Sciences, 707 Hazardous Moves, and The Blue Hotel in Ankara, Turkey.

The production team includes Whit MacLaughlin (Director), Lyndsey Connolly (Stage Manager), David P. Gordon (Scenic Designer), Jorge Arroyo (Lighting Designer), Jill Keys (Costume Designer), and Jordan McCree (Sound Designer).

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz begins previews November 25, opens December 5, and runs through January 17, 2027, on the F. Otto Haas Stage. Opening night brings a host of special events, including the Arden's Accessibility Open House. Single ticket prices vary by performance and start at $32. Tickets are available at ardentheatre.org, by phone at 215.922.1122, or at the box office at Arden Theatre Company (40 N. 2nd Street).

Select performances and events for The Wonderful Wizard of Oz include:

Student Matinee Available Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. through January 17, 2027

Not available from December 22 to January 2, 2027. Want to bring a school group? Submit a Group Inquiry.

Accessibility Open House | Saturday, December 5

Explore all of the accessibility services and resources offered at the Arden in this free, non-ticketed Open House before opening night of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

PNC Arts Alive | Accessibility: The Arden is for Everyone

The Arden is fully accessible and proudly named a Keystone of Accessibility by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Accessibility resources include assistive listening devices, sensory processing tools, caption glasses, large-print programs, and more. Learn more at ardentheatre.org.

Smart Caption Glasses | Starting December 21

Wearable, customizable closed captioning glasses are available to reserve for performances. Click here to learn more.

American Sign Language (ASL) Shadow Interpretation | Thursday, January 14, 2027, at 10:30 a.m. & Saturday, January 16, 2027, at 4 p.m.

ASL Interpretation where signers follow / 'shadow' cast movement.

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