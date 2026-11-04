THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON to Receive Regional Premiere at Hedgerow Theatre

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Beginning November 25, Rose Valley-based Hedgerow Theatre Company will present the regional premiere of The Old Man and The Old Moon, featuring book, music, and lyrics by PigPen Theatre Co. Directed by Philadelphia-based theater artist Abby Weissman, the story follows an old man who must abandon his duties of keeping the moon lit to cross the seas in search of his missing wife. The cast features local actors Scott Berkowitz, Katie Cannon, Christina Foye, Maxwell Hibbard, Eli Lynn, and Fiona Mulley, with many making their debut on the Hedgerow stage. The Old Man and The Old Moon is set to run from November 25 to January 3, 2027, with 29 performances presented in Hedgerow's 100-seat theater, housed in an atmospheric 19th-century grist mill.

The Old Man and The Old Moon was created by PigPen Theatre Co., a New York-based theater company and indie folk band known for its unique brand of theater, music, and film. The troupe formed while attending Carnegie Mellon University in 2007 and has since performed, produced, and licensed their original plays in New York City and beyond, receiving praise from The New York Times, Chicago Sun-Times, Boston Globe, and more. They were the first group to win the NYC Fringe Festival's top honor for a play two years in a row (2010, 2011) and have gone on to win IRNE (2012, 2015) and Jeff Awards (2014) for their theatrical productions. PigPen first premiered The Old Man and The Old Moon as an Off-Broadway production in 2012, which earned praise from critics as 'charming and smartly staged' (New York Times).

In this fantastical story, an Old Man (Hibbard) carries out a lifelong task keeping the moon filled with light until his wife (Mulley) slips away one night, drawn by a mysterious song and the promise of the far horizon. Determined to find her, he joins a ragtag crew of sailors and sets out on an epic voyage towards the end of the world, where he encounters apocalyptic storms, civil wars, mythical monsters, and the challenges of change. Both whimsical and heartfelt, The Old Man and The Old Moon celebrates imagination, connection, and the enduring power of love and memory with live folk music and creative stagecraft.

An ensemble of six regional actor-musicians shapes the story together, moving among characters, instruments, and shared narration throughout the adventure. Actor, award-winning fight director, and intimacy director Eli Lynn (they/them) returns to the Hedgerow stage following Moby Dick (2019), playing the narrator and first shipmate, Matheson. Making their Hedgerow debuts, Maxwell Hibberd portrays the Old Man, whose search for his wife, the Old Woman, played by actor and singer-songwriter Fiona Mulley, sets the story in motion. Mulley also takes on multiple other roles, with Scott Berkowitz (Endlings, 2024) as a fellow shipmate and Mabelu; Christina Foye as shipmate Callahan and the Ghost Singer; and Katie Cannon as Llewellyn, Perry, and others. The performers draw on their talents as actors, singers, and multi-instrumentalists to create the characters, sound, and world of the play together.

Following her directorial debut with 2025's Little Women, director, actor, and intimacy educator Abby Weissman returns to Hedgerow for The Old Man and The Old Moon. Weissman heads the production's creative team, featuring Scenic Designer & Puppetry Pat Ahearn, Music Director and Sound Designer Matthew Mastronardi, Costume Designer Becky Wetzel, Hedgerow's Resident Lighting Designer and Barrymore Award-winner Lily Fossner (Misery, Little Women). The crew also includes Stage Manager Elizabeth Meisenzahl and Assistant Stage Manager Sophia Bush.

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