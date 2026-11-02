THE N CROWD to Return to Sansom Street With Weekly Friday Shows at SideQuest Theater

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After announcing the closure of its longtime home at Sawubona Creativity Project, The N Crowd will reveal its new permanent home beginning in January 2027. Philadelphia's longest-running independent short-form improv comedy show will begin weekly Friday night performances at SideQuest Theater, located at 2030 Sansom Street in Center City Philadelphia.

The first performance at SideQuest Theater will take place on Friday, January 8, 2027, at 9:30 p.m. Tickets will remain $15 online and $20 at the door.

The move marks a return to familiar territory for The N Crowd. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the troupe spent several years performing on Sansom Street, making Center City home for a significant chapter of its 21-year history.

Earlier this fall, The N Crowd announced that it would leave Sawubona Creativity Project following the venue's closure. The troupe quickly secured performances at Allens Lane Art Center and hall pass for the remainder of 2026 while searching for a long-term home.

"The N Crowd is such an iconic and beloved fixture in the Philly comedy scene, we're overjoyed to have them with us on our stage!" said SideQuest Theater.

"We're very happy to be back in this building," said Executive Director B.J. Ellis. "Earlier this year, the City of Philadelphia designated the 2000 block of Sansom Street as 'Philly's Funniest Block.' It is now, officially, even funnier. SideQuest is a great theater and now we have a great new home in 2027 after the closure of Sawubona Creativity Project."

As always, every performance will feature audience suggestions, fast-paced improv comedy games, and a rotating cast creating entirely original scenes on the spot. No scripts, no rehearsed scenes, and no two shows are ever the same.

Founded in April 2005, The N Crowd is Philadelphia's longest-running independent short-form improv comedy show. Inspired by shows such as Whose Line Is It Anyway?, the troupe creates a unique performance every week using audience suggestions. The diverse rotating cast brings together performers from a wide range of backgrounds, experiences, and generations, creating a different show every Friday night.

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