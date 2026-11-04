THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS: LOST IN THE SOLAR SYSTEM to Play Philadelphia's Suzanne Roberts Theatre

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Philadelphia Theatre Company (PTC) invites families to climb aboard The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System, a lively musical adaptation of the beloved children's book series by Joanna Cole and Bruce Degen, published by Scholastic. Presented by TheaterWorksUSA, with tour direction by Jerrica D. White and tour choreography by Michael Anthony Sylvester, the national touring production brings the unforgettable Ms. Frizzle and her students to the stage for two days only, Friday, December 4, and Saturday, December 5, 2026, at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre (480 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146).

When Ms. Frizzle's class gets lost on the way to the planetarium, their adventurous teacher has an unexpected solution: blast off into outer space! What begins as a wrong turn becomes an epic interplanetary field trip as the students explore the wonders of the solar system, visiting planets including Mercury, Venus, and Mars. But when old and new rivalries threaten to pull the class apart, the young explorers must learn to work together or risk being lost in space forever.

“For so many of us, The Magic School Bus was part of growing up, and there's something special about introducing these characters to a new generation through live theater,” says PTC Co-Artistic Director Tyler Dobrowsky. “It's a show that brings science and imagination together in a way that's fun, accessible, and full of adventure. Here at PTC, we love creating opportunities for families and children to experience the magic of theater through the work on our stage, as well as our programs for teachers and schools.”

The 60-minute production offers an engaging introduction to live theater while encouraging a love of learning and exploration. The show is recommended for children ages five and up and their families.

The cast features Jenna Hochkammer as Ms. Frizzle, Noah Ong Bamola as Arnold, Julio Batista as Carlos, Emily Reilly as Janet, Aaron Byrnes as Ralphie, and Victoria Pommalath as Wanda.

The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System features a book by Marshall Pailet and music and lyrics by Matthew Lee Robinson, who also serves as tour music director. The touring production is directed by Jerrica D. White, whose credits include Akeelah and the Bee at Baltimore Center Stage, with tour choreography by Michael Anthony Sylvester, whose work includes In the Heights at Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival and Mill Mountain Theatre. The original creative team includes direction and choreography by Connor Gallagher (Broadway: Beetlejuice), set design by Jason Sherwood (Broadway: Living on Love), costume design by Sarah Cubbage (Broadway: Skylight, Fish in the Dark), lighting design by David Lander (Broadway: The Lightning Thief, Torch Song), and production stage management by Hope Rohrbaugh.

To make the experience more accessible for families, Philadelphia Theatre Company is offering a special Family Bundle of four tickets for $99, including fees. The discount is automatically applied when four eligible tickets are purchased in a single order. The offer is available for Mezzanine and Standard Orchestra seating, is limited to four tickets per order, and cannot be combined with other discounts.

PTC would like to thank Dale Penneys Levy & Richard Levy, The Christopher Ludwick Foundation, and the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program for their support of The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System, as well as our 2026/27 Season Sponsors, who make the art possible and power our mission. Support is made possible through The Suzanne Roberts Cultural Development Fund, David & Nancy Colman, Sally Katz & David Price, Dale Penneys Levy & Richard Levy, and Daniel M. Ritt, with additional support provided by William Penn Foundation, Wyncote Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, and Center City Film & Video.

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