My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Spotlight: Be Like Blippi Tour! at Keswick Theatre
Get Tickets Now!
Buy Tickets now for the all-new Be Like Blippi Tour!
Blippi is coming to your hometown in the all-new Be Like Blippi Tour! Get ready to see the world more curiously as you move like, play like, and explore just like Blippi. Join Blippi and Meekah live on stage in a high-energy show packed with music, laughter, and surprises, featuring fan favorites like "The Excavator Song," "Monster Truck," "Dino Dance," and "Curious Like Me."
This brand-new interactive adventure invites families to put on their orange glasses and unlock the spark of curiosity inside everyone, showing that everyone can Be Like Blippi. The show contains flashing lights, haze (fog), and confetti.
The performance takes place at Keswick Theatre, 291 N Keswick Ave, Glenside, Pennsylvania 19038, in the Philadelphia area. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 215-572-7650 or visit
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