Spoltight: The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show in Philadelphia

NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme bring The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show to Philadelphia for two nights only, November 21 and 22, at the Miller Theater.Buy Tickets & VIP Add-Ons

The greatest holiday show south of the North Pole is back with another brand spankin' new wintertide wonder. Award-winning comedy icons, writers, actors, and drag queen powerhouses BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon return to the Miller Theater with the wildly successful, internationally acclaimed The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show.

Over the show's nine-year history, Jinkx and DeLa have met sentient Christmas treats, twisted space-time with Dickensian ghosts, ventured to the Land of Sweets, and survived immaculate conceptions, AI, body swaps, and elf attacks. You never know what wild and unexpected sleigh ride these queens have in store.

Fans can expect another year of over-the-top camp spectacle, side-splitting gags, brand new songs, heartfelt storytelling, thrilling dance numbers, and iconic costumes. Hailed by Entertainment Weekly as "the reigning queens of Christmas," the show is both a moment of respite and a celebration of community at a time when it is needed most.

Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TUUJawaPbs

Two nights only at the Miller Theater in Philadelphia, November 21 and 22. Buy Tickets & VIP Add-Ons

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone