Review: BALLETX FALL SERIES at Suzanne Roberts Theater

NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Now in their 21st season, BalletX embarks on their Fall Series at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre in Center City with another in their more than 150 World Premiere ballets. Amy Hall Garner's Switching the Groove and Christian Denice's In The Wake set the tone for the evening before Loughlan Prior's exploration into prohibition-era Philadelphia thunders on the stage. Speakeasy is Prior's follow up to his well-received BalletX world premiere Macaroni. The Fall Series opened Wednesday night, but BalletX fans have ten more chances to immerse themselves in an evening, or matinee, of dance from Philadephia's premiere contemporary ballet company. Enjoy Broadway World's exclusive look at the final dress rehearsal through the lens of Scott Serio. For ticket information click this link - BalletX Tickets

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone