Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Review: BALLETX FALL SERIES at Suzanne Roberts Theater
Featuring A World Premiere By Loughlan Prior
Now in their 21st season, BalletX embarks on their Fall Series at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre in Center City with another in their more than 150 World Premiere ballets. Amy Hall Garner's Switching the Groove and Christian Denice's In The Wake set the tone for the evening before Loughlan Prior's exploration into prohibition-era Philadelphia thunders on the stage. Speakeasy is Prior's follow up to his well-received BalletX world premiere Macaroni. The Fall Series opened Wednesday night, but BalletX fans have ten more chances to immerse themselves in an evening, or matinee, of dance from Philadephia's premiere contemporary ballet company. Enjoy Broadway World's exclusive look at the final dress rehearsal through the lens of Scott Serio. For ticket information click this link - BalletX Tickets
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