ROALD DAHL'S JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH TYA Will Come to PCS Theater

NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Sometimes the most extraordinary adventures begin in the most ordinary places. This November, The Players Club of Swarthmore (PCS Theater) invites audiences to discover the magic of friendship, imagination, and finding where you belong with Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach TYA, running November 14-22, 2026, as part of its Children's Series.

Directed and choreographed and designed by J. Tyler Atkinson, with music direction by Katie VanNewkirk and costumes designed by Mikayla Cook, this whimsical musical promises a larger-than-life theatrical adventure filled with colorful characters, unforgettable music, and plenty of heart.

Audiences are already responding enthusiastically, with advance ticket sales indicating that performances are on track to sell out. Families are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets early to avoid missing this limited engagement.

Based on Roald Dahl's beloved story, James and the Giant Peach TYA follows young James, who, after being sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, discovers a mysterious magic potion that produces an enormous peach. Suddenly, James finds himself at the center of the gigantic fruit, surrounded by a collection of human-sized insects with equally oversized personalities.

When the peach falls from the tree and rolls into the ocean, James and his unusual companions face hunger, sharks, and more than a few disagreements. Through James's quick wit and creative thinking, this unlikely group learns to work together, discovering that family can be found in the most unexpected places. Their extraordinary voyage eventually brings them to a most unlikely destination: the Empire State Building!

But beneath the fantastical adventure lies a deeply human story about connection, acceptance, and the families we create.

'At its heart, James and the Giant Peach is a story about the wistfully weird ways in which we find one another. About the families we inherit. And, perhaps most importantly, the families we make for ourselves,' shares director J. Tyler Atkinson.

Atkinson's artistic vision extends far beyond the characters and choreography. The production embraces a distinctive design concept built around found objects and repurposed materials, transforming everyday items into a fantastical world. Each piece brings its own history to the stage, reflecting the show's central message that extraordinary things can emerge from the most unexpected beginnings.

The creative approach also celebrates the collaborative spirit of community theater, where volunteers bring their individual talents together to create something truly special.

For Atkinson, the handmade nature of the production is particularly meaningful in today's increasingly digital world.

'In an age increasingly defined by the instantaneous and the artificial, I find myself more drawn than ever to the imperfect. The handmade. The wonderfully human,' Atkinson reflects. 'The thousands of small, deliberate decisions that make a piece of art uniquely ours.'

That philosophy is especially fitting for PCS Theater, a completely volunteer-run organization celebrating 115 years of bringing live theater to the community. From the performers onstage to the artists and craftspeople working behind the scenes, James and the Giant Peach TYA is a celebration of the imagination, ingenuity, and human connection that make community theater so extraordinary.

Leading the cast is Sadie Bohrer as James, the young adventurer whose courage and compassion hold this unusual family together. Joining her on this magical journey are Amanda Robin Pasquini as Centipede, Kathleen Moran as Ladybug, Lizzie Sprague as Grasshopper, Marissa Capuano as Spider, and Alec Pasquini Robin as Earthworm.

Rounding out the talented ensemble are Katie Young as Ladahlord, the mysterious storyteller who helps set James's adventure in motion, and Donna Dougherty as Spiker and Madelin Madamba as Sponge, the hilariously dreadful aunts whose treatment of James sets the story in motion.

Together, this cast brings to life a world where the ordinary becomes extraordinary and where friendship can blossom in the most unlikely circumstances.

For families introducing children to live theater, James and the Giant Peach TYA offers an opportunity to experience the wonder of storytelling through music, movement, and imaginative stagecraft. With its larger-than-life characters, heartfelt message, and inventive theatrical design, the production promises something for both young audiences and the young at heart.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming