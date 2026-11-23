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Pianist Yuze Lee will present two free solo classical piano recitals in the Great Hall at Trinity@22nd (Trinity Memorial Church), 2212 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, on Friday, December 18, 2026, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM, and Saturday, December 19, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Pianist Yuze Lee was born in Hong Kong and moved to the United States at the age of three. He studies piano with pianist and conductor Ignat Solzhenitsyn. He grew up in Orange County, California, where he began studying piano at the age of four after developing an early interest in music.

In 2024, Yuze performed with the Hollywood Chamber Orchestra at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. He has participated in several international festivals and competitions. In 2025 he was awarded first place in the concerto competition at the Philadelphia International Music Festival and was invited to perform with members of the Philadelphia Orchestra. He received Second Place Honorable Mention in the Los Angeles Youth Philharmonic Piano Concerto Competition and was invited to perform with the orchestra in March 2025. He has also received awards at the Triumph Music Festival, the Singapore International Music Festival, and the American Protégé International Piano and Strings Competition, where he earned second place and was invited to perform at the winners' recital at Carnegie Hall in New York. He has also participated in the Music Fest Perugia in Italy.

Admission is free, and audiences are asked to reserve a free ticket for the day they plan to attend at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/yuze-lee-solo-piano-recital-tickets-2004687443107

The race is on for the Philadelphia Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RENT The Ghostlight Players 10% 2 RENT Town & Country Players 8% 3 IN THE HEIGHTS Rebel Stages 8% 4 TUCK EVERLASTING Town & Country Players 8% 5 ANNIE The Milford Theater 7% Best Play 1 OUR TOWN The Milford Theater 10% 2 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK DCP Theatre 9% 3 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Town & Country Players 8% 4 THE CRUCIBLE The Shawnee Playhouse 7% 5 CALENDAR GIRLS ActorsNET of Bucks County 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Town & Country Players 14% 2 DCP Theatre 11% 3 The Milford Theater 9% 4 Rebel Stages 8% 5 The Ghostlight Players 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Taylor Sheftic - TUCK EVERLASTING Town & Country Players 10% 2 Alexander Miller - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF The Milford Theater 7% 3 Emily Beck - RENT The Ghostlight Players 5% 4 Connor Riley - SHE LOVES ME Newtown Arts Company 4% 5 Maelyn McCormick - ANNIE The Milford Theater 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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