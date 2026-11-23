"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Pianist Yuze Lee Will Present Two Free Solo Piano Recitals at Trinity@22nd
The recitals take place at Trinity Memorial Church, 2212 Spruce Street, with admission free and reservations recommended.
Pianist Yuze Lee will present two free solo classical piano recitals in the Great Hall at Trinity@22nd (Trinity Memorial Church), 2212 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, on Friday, December 18, 2026, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM, and Saturday, December 19, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
Pianist Yuze Lee was born in Hong Kong and moved to the United States at the age of three. He studies piano with pianist and conductor Ignat Solzhenitsyn. He grew up in Orange County, California, where he began studying piano at the age of four after developing an early interest in music.
In 2024, Yuze performed with the Hollywood Chamber Orchestra at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. He has participated in several international festivals and competitions. In 2025 he was awarded first place in the concerto competition at the Philadelphia International Music Festival and was invited to perform with members of the Philadelphia Orchestra. He received Second Place Honorable Mention in the Los Angeles Youth Philharmonic Piano Concerto Competition and was invited to perform with the orchestra in March 2025. He has also received awards at the Triumph Music Festival, the Singapore International Music Festival, and the American Protégé International Piano and Strings Competition, where he earned second place and was invited to perform at the winners' recital at Carnegie Hall in New York. He has also participated in the Music Fest Perugia in Italy.
Admission is free, and audiences are asked to reserve a free ticket for the day they plan to attend at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/yuze-lee-solo-piano-recital-tickets-2004687443107
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