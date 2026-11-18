"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: Philadelphia Theatre Community Honors Excellence at 2026 Barrymore Awards Ceremony
Ella Mae and Taara Bruce welcomed nominees on the red carpet as the ceremony marked the awards' 1994 origins and this year's theme of Joy and Glamour.
Philadelphia's theatre community gathered at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre on Monday, November 16, for the sold-out 2026 Barrymore Awards, celebrating excellence in professional theatre across the Greater Philadelphia region. Check out photos of the show.
Hosted by nationally bestselling author, television writer and Barrymore Award-winning playwright R. Eric Thomas, the evening embraced this year's theme of Joy and Glamour. Philadelphia influencers and theatre champions Ella Mae and Taara Bruce, known as Dem Bruce Gals, welcomed nominees, performers and guests on the red carpet before the ceremony.
The celebration featured presenters including Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright James Ijames, Philadelphia City Councilmember Rue Landau, and PHL17's Abby Urban and Rachel Malak, alongside musical performances representing Arden Theatre Company, Theatre Horizon, Relic Theatre Company, The Bearded Ladies Cabaret and People's Light.
About the Barrymore Awards:
Presented by Theatre Philadelphia, the Barrymore Awards have celebrated excellence in Greater Philadelphia's professional theatre community since 1994, recognizing the artists and companies that contribute to the region's vibrant theatrical landscape.
Photo Credit: Paola Nogueras
Keith Conallen
Cheyenne Parks, Grayce Carson
Seth Rozin
Cast of Spring Awakening
Felicity Mundy
Anna Faye Lieberman, Ciera Gardner
Hannah Parke, Shamus
Erlina Ortiz, Robi Hager
Jesse Bernstein, Celia HuttonJohns
Madeline Garcia
Rachel Malak, Abby Urban
Lili St. Queer, Eric Jaffe
K. O'Rourke
Brett Ashley Robinson, Patreshettarlini (Pat) Adams, Ciera Gardner
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