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Philadelphia's theatre community gathered at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre on Monday, November 16, for the sold-out 2026 Barrymore Awards, celebrating excellence in professional theatre across the Greater Philadelphia region. Check out photos of the show.

Hosted by nationally bestselling author, television writer and Barrymore Award-winning playwright R. Eric Thomas, the evening embraced this year's theme of Joy and Glamour. Philadelphia influencers and theatre champions Ella Mae and Taara Bruce, known as Dem Bruce Gals, welcomed nominees, performers and guests on the red carpet before the ceremony.

The celebration featured presenters including Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright James Ijames, Philadelphia City Councilmember Rue Landau, and PHL17's Abby Urban and Rachel Malak, alongside musical performances representing Arden Theatre Company, Theatre Horizon, Relic Theatre Company, The Bearded Ladies Cabaret and People's Light.

About the Barrymore Awards:

Presented by Theatre Philadelphia, the Barrymore Awards have celebrated excellence in Greater Philadelphia's professional theatre community since 1994, recognizing the artists and companies that contribute to the region's vibrant theatrical landscape.

Photo Credit: Paola Nogueras

The race is on for the Philadelphia Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RENT The Ghostlight Players 11% 2 RENT Town & Country Players 10% 3 TUCK EVERLASTING Town & Country Players 9% 4 LEGALLY BLONDE Newtown Arts Company 8% 5 IN THE HEIGHTS Rebel Stages 7% Best Play 1 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK DCP Theatre 10% 2 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Town & Country Players 10% 3 IT'S ONLY A PLAY Town & Country Players 7% 4 CALENDAR GIRLS ActorsNET of Bucks County 6% 5 THE CRUCIBLE The Shawnee Playhouse 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Town & Country Players 18% 2 DCP Theatre 12% 3 The Ghostlight Players 7% 4 Rebel Stages 7% 5 Pennsylvania Playhouse 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Taylor Sheftic - TUCK EVERLASTING Town & Country Players 9% 2 Emily Beck - RENT The Ghostlight Players 7% 3 Jackie Sterlace - LEGALLY BLONDE Newtown Arts Company 6% 4 Connor Riley - SHE LOVES ME Newtown Arts Company 5% 5 Rebekah Bullock - RENT Town & Country Players 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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