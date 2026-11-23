"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: First Look at IRVING BERLIN'S HOLIDAY INN at Bucks County Playhouse
See photos of Alyse Alan Louis, Eric William Morris and more.
You can now get a first look at Bucks County Playhouse's production of Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn, now playing through January 3. "Holiday Inn" is directed by Nick Corley and Shea Sullivan, with choreography by Sullivan. Both directors return to Bucks County Playhouse, where Corley previously served as associate director of Candace Bushnell's "Is There Still Sex in the City?" and directed the Playhouse's 2023 production of "Tommy & Me." Sullivan, who directed and choreographed this fall's "Rock of Ages," also helmed the Playhouse productions of "Leader of the Pack" and "Last of the Red Hot Mamas." Her additional credits include "Frozen" at Paper Mill Playhouse and the Off-Broadway productions of "R.R.R.E.D.," "Neurosis," "Polkadots" and "Pageant!"
Featuring Irving Berlin favorites, including "Blue Skies," "Easter Parade," "Heat Wave," "Cheek to Cheek" and the biggest-selling holiday song of all time, "White Christmas," "Holiday Inn" celebrates the joy of the holidays - and the magic of music and dance throughout the year.
When song-and-dance man Jim Hardy leaves the bright lights of show business behind for a quieter life in Connecticut, he discovers that his farmhouse might be the perfect setting for an entirely new kind of entertainment. His idea: transform the property into a country inn that opens only on holidays. But when an old show-business partner returns and romance complicates his plans, Jim discovers that love, friendship and a little theatrical magic can make every day worth celebrating.
Eric William Morris stars as Jim Hardy, the man who trades the spotlight for a Connecticut farmhouse. Luke Hawkins plays his former performing partner Ted Hanover. Deanna Cudjoe plays Lila Dixon, their stage partner, while Alyse Alan Louis stars as Linda Mason, the performer who captures Jim's heart. Carlos Lopez portrays Danny, and Tina Stafford plays Louise. Sharing the role of Charlie Winslow are Grant Knudson and Eddie Pfender.
Photo credit: Joan Marcus
Eric William Morris, Alyse Alan Louis, and Luke Hawkins
The cast
Eric William Morris and Alyse Alan Louis
The cast
Alyse Alan Louis, Eric William Morris, Luke Hawkins, and Carlos Lopez
The cast
Deanna Cudjoe and the cast
Eric William Morris, Tina Stafford, and the cast
The cast
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