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You can now get a first look at Bucks County Playhouse's production of Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn, now playing through January 3. "Holiday Inn" is directed by Nick Corley and Shea Sullivan, with choreography by Sullivan. Both directors return to Bucks County Playhouse, where Corley previously served as associate director of Candace Bushnell's "Is There Still Sex in the City?" and directed the Playhouse's 2023 production of "Tommy & Me." Sullivan, who directed and choreographed this fall's "Rock of Ages," also helmed the Playhouse productions of "Leader of the Pack" and "Last of the Red Hot Mamas." Her additional credits include "Frozen" at Paper Mill Playhouse and the Off-Broadway productions of "R.R.R.E.D.," "Neurosis," "Polkadots" and "Pageant!"

Featuring Irving Berlin favorites, including "Blue Skies," "Easter Parade," "Heat Wave," "Cheek to Cheek" and the biggest-selling holiday song of all time, "White Christmas," "Holiday Inn" celebrates the joy of the holidays - and the magic of music and dance throughout the year.

When song-and-dance man Jim Hardy leaves the bright lights of show business behind for a quieter life in Connecticut, he discovers that his farmhouse might be the perfect setting for an entirely new kind of entertainment. His idea: transform the property into a country inn that opens only on holidays. But when an old show-business partner returns and romance complicates his plans, Jim discovers that love, friendship and a little theatrical magic can make every day worth celebrating.

Eric William Morris stars as Jim Hardy, the man who trades the spotlight for a Connecticut farmhouse. Luke Hawkins plays his former performing partner Ted Hanover. Deanna Cudjoe plays Lila Dixon, their stage partner, while Alyse Alan Louis stars as Linda Mason, the performer who captures Jim's heart. Carlos Lopez portrays Danny, and Tina Stafford plays Louise. Sharing the role of Charlie Winslow are Grant Knudson and Eddie Pfender.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

The race is on for the Philadelphia Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RENT The Ghostlight Players 10% 2 RENT Town & Country Players 8% 3 IN THE HEIGHTS Rebel Stages 8% 4 TUCK EVERLASTING Town & Country Players 8% 5 ANNIE The Milford Theater 7% Best Play 1 OUR TOWN The Milford Theater 10% 2 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK DCP Theatre 9% 3 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Town & Country Players 8% 4 THE CRUCIBLE The Shawnee Playhouse 7% 5 CALENDAR GIRLS ActorsNET of Bucks County 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Town & Country Players 14% 2 DCP Theatre 11% 3 The Milford Theater 9% 4 Rebel Stages 8% 5 The Ghostlight Players 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Taylor Sheftic - TUCK EVERLASTING Town & Country Players 10% 2 Alexander Miller - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF The Milford Theater 7% 3 Emily Beck - RENT The Ghostlight Players 5% 4 Connor Riley - SHE LOVES ME Newtown Arts Company 4% 5 Maelyn McCormick - ANNIE The Milford Theater 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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