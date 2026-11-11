My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Photos: Arden Theatre Company Extends TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Through December 20 With Eight Added Performances
Arden Theatre Company's production stars Akeem Davis and George McGriff as brothers Lincoln and Booth, directed by Amina Robinson.
Arden Theatre Company (40 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106) has announced the extension of Suzan-Lori Parks' Pulitzer Prize-winning play Topdog/Underdog, a gripping two-person drama, through December 20, adding eight additional performances to its run.
Topdog/Underdog tells the story of two Black brothers, Lincoln and Booth, as they navigate a complicated relationship shaped by love, rivalry, resentment, and survival. Sharing a single room, the brothers struggle with the hands they've been dealt in life, as the street con game of three-card monte becomes a metaphor for power, opportunity, and the cost of getting ahead.
At the heart of the Arden production are three celebrated Black Philadelphia theatre artists: three-time Barrymore Award-winning director Amina Robinson, alongside actors Akeem Davis and George McGriff, who bring the brothers' deeply personal and often volatile relationship to life.
The production was previously announced as co-produced with People's Light, with performances beginning October 29 and an opening night of November 4, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld.
Added Performances
Tuesday, December 15: 7 p.m.
Wednesday, December 16: 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Thursday, December 17: 7 p.m.
Friday, December 18: 7 p.m.
Saturday, December 19: 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Sunday, December 20: 2 p.m.
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