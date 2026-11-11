Photos: Arden Theatre Company Extends TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Through December 20 With Eight Added Performances

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Arden Theatre Company (40 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106) has announced the extension of Suzan-Lori Parks' Pulitzer Prize-winning play Topdog/Underdog, a gripping two-person drama, through December 20, adding eight additional performances to its run.

Topdog/Underdog tells the story of two Black brothers, Lincoln and Booth, as they navigate a complicated relationship shaped by love, rivalry, resentment, and survival. Sharing a single room, the brothers struggle with the hands they've been dealt in life, as the street con game of three-card monte becomes a metaphor for power, opportunity, and the cost of getting ahead.

At the heart of the Arden production are three celebrated Black Philadelphia theatre artists: three-time Barrymore Award-winning director Amina Robinson, alongside actors Akeem Davis and George McGriff, who bring the brothers' deeply personal and often volatile relationship to life.

The production was previously announced as co-produced with People's Light, with performances beginning October 29 and an opening night of November 4, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld.

Added Performances

Tuesday, December 15: 7 p.m.

Wednesday, December 16: 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 17: 7 p.m.

Friday, December 18: 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 19: 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 20: 2 p.m.

















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