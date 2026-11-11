 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Arden Theatre Company Extends TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Through December 20 With Eight Added Performances

Arden Theatre Company's production stars Akeem Davis and George McGriff as brothers Lincoln and Booth, directed by Amina Robinson.

By:
Photos: Arden Theatre Company Extends TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Through December 20 With Eight Added Performances

Arden Theatre Company (40 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106) has announced the extension of Suzan-Lori Parks' Pulitzer Prize-winning play Topdog/Underdog, a gripping two-person drama, through December 20, adding eight additional performances to its run.

Topdog/Underdog tells the story of two Black brothers, Lincoln and Booth, as they navigate a complicated relationship shaped by love, rivalry, resentment, and survival. Sharing a single room, the brothers struggle with the hands they've been dealt in life, as the street con game of three-card monte becomes a metaphor for power, opportunity, and the cost of getting ahead.

At the heart of the Arden production are three celebrated Black Philadelphia theatre artists: three-time Barrymore Award-winning director Amina Robinson, alongside actors Akeem Davis and George McGriff, who bring the brothers' deeply personal and often volatile relationship to life.

The production was previously announced as co-produced with People's Light, with performances beginning October 29 and an opening night of November 4, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld.

Added Performances

Tuesday, December 15: 7 p.m.

Wednesday, December 16: 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 17: 7 p.m.

Friday, December 18: 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 19: 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 20: 2 p.m.


Photos: Arden Theatre Company Extends TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Through December 20 With Eight Added Performances — photo 1 of 7

Photos: Arden Theatre Company Extends TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Through December 20 With Eight Added Performances — photo 2 of 7

Photos: Arden Theatre Company Extends TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Through December 20 With Eight Added Performances — photo 3 of 7

Photos: Arden Theatre Company Extends TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Through December 20 With Eight Added Performances — photo 4 of 7

Photos: Arden Theatre Company Extends TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Through December 20 With Eight Added Performances — photo 5 of 7

Photos: Arden Theatre Company Extends TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Through December 20 With Eight Added Performances — photo 6 of 7

Photos: Arden Theatre Company Extends TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Through December 20 With Eight Added Performances — photo 7 of 7

More on Arden Theatre Company
Upcoming Shows
Topdog/Underdog
10/29 - 12/13/2026
John Proctor Is the Villain
10/29 - 12/13/2026
Recent Articles
THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ to Open at Arden Children's Theatre
THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ to Open at Arden Children's Theatre
11/3/2026
Arden Theatre Company Expands Accessibility Efforts With PNC Grant
Arden Theatre Company Expands Accessibility Efforts With PNC Grant
10/27/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS

Third Coast Percussion & Glenn Kotche in Philadelphia Third Coast Percussion & Glenn Kotche
Zellerbach Theatre (2/07-2/07)
Be Like Blippi Tour! in Philadelphia Be Like Blippi Tour!
The Keswick Theatre (12/11-12/11)
BUG in Philadelphia BUG
Old Academy Players (4/16-5/02)
Tall Stories Theatre Company: The Gruffalo in Philadelphia Tall Stories Theatre Company: The Gruffalo
Zellerbach Theatre (2/13-2/13)
The Dinner Detective Philadelphia True Crime Murder Mystery Show in Philadelphia The Dinner Detective Philadelphia True Crime Murder Mystery Show
The Dinner Detective Philadelphia (11/21-11/21)
Scattered Seeds of Troy in Philadelphia Scattered Seeds of Troy
Farm Arts Collective (11/13-11/15)
The Home Game in Philadelphia The Home Game
Bird-in-Hand Stage (8/04-10/23)
The Christmas Rush in Philadelphia The Christmas Rush
Bird-in-Hand Stage (11/02-12/30)
Rising Voice: A Holiday Concert by the Theatre Horizon Community Choir in Philadelphia Rising Voice: A Holiday Concert by the Theatre Horizon Community Choir
Theatre Horizon (12/18-12/19)
Christmas Eve in the Dunk Tank in Philadelphia Christmas Eve in the Dunk Tank
Between the Lines Studio Theatre (11/27-12/06)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You