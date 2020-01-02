Photo Flash: Take a Look at Rehearsal Photos for DESCRIBE THE NIGHT

Truth, lies, and power - the thrilling play Describe the Night by Rajiv Joseph takes the stage at the Wilma Theater from Jan. 28-Feb. 16, 2020. The award-winning epic, directed by Artistic Director Blanka Zizka, explores the blurred lines between lies, history, and conspiracy theories as it traces the origins of Russian President Vladimir Putin's power.

See rehearsal photos below!

Set in Russia over the course of 90 years, Describe the Night follows eight characters unexpectedly connected by history, myth, blood...and a diary. Real-life historical figures mix with the fictional and fantastical in an electrifying mystery.

Tickets are available at the Wilma's Box Office by visiting wilmatheater.org, calling 215-546-7824, or coming to the theater.

Photo Flash: Take a Look at Rehearsal Photos for DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
Keith Conallen and Campbell O'Hare

Matt Saunders

Ross Beschler and Steven Rishard

Vasilija Zivanic

