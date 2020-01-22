Photo Flash: First Look at MOTHER LEEDS: A Blindfolded Horror Story

Set in the early 1900's Pine Barrens of New jersey, MOTHER LEEDS is a story that places the audience in the immersive role of Sam, the 12th child of stern, on-edge, and frightening, Jane Leeds. Sam discovers the youngest estranged sibling; a brother, who is locked away from the rest of the family. The story takes place during three pivotal days in the life of a religious, ostracized family in the care of a single mother, placing us in the shoes of a child, riddled with curiosity and fear.

MOTHER LEEDS was accepted into the NYC Frigid Festival at the Under St. Marks Theatre, located at 94 St, Marks Place, New York, NY 10009. Seating is limited and tickets are on sale for this show in which the audience is blindfolded. For this show, the audience is immersed directly into the role as a silent and passive character; a child who discovers a new and odd sibling. Take the journey to see what Mother Leeds is hiding from us all.

Founded in 2012 by Amanda Levie, NO PEEKING THEATRE presents experimental theater that is sensory, experiential, and Blind. Audience members are blindfolded as they listen and sense the movements of the actors. Stage hands accentuate the content by creating ambient sounds and music. Different aromas created by the company's scentscaper further lure the audience into the world of the story. Even a touch technician provide objects and surfaces to touch and be touched by the audience. The resulting experience is a new visceral type of theater that captures the individual human experience within a story.

MOTHER LEEDS' Cast: Alexandra Periera Shorey, Genevieve Hoeler, & Kit Vogelsang | Soundscape: Joe Velez | Scentscape: Haroon Butt | Touch Tech: Amanda Levie | Crew: Karina Argudo Friere & Mariah Ralph





