Philadelphia Ballet to Present 59th Annual THE NUTCRACKER at the Academy of Music

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A holiday tradition will return as Philadelphia Ballet presents the 59th annual production of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker, December 4 - 31, at the Academy of Music. Following a record-breaking 2025 run, this year's production invites audiences to experience the magic, wonder and spectacle that have made The Nutcracker a cornerstone of the holiday season throughout the Philadelphia region. With 35 performances, tickets starting at just $29 and a special $10 opening-night performance, Philadelphia Ballet is welcoming a new generation of audiences to share in the tradition.

One of Philadelphia Ballet's largest and most ambitious productions of the year, George Balanchine's The Nutcracker brings together the full company of 51 dancers, 45 musicians, 50 stagehands and more than 170 students from the School of Philadelphia Ballet and Metropolitan Ballet Academy. At every performance, the Philadelphia Ballet Orchestra, joined by the angelic voices of the Philadelphia Boys and Girls Choirs and the Commonwealth Youth Choir, brings Tchaikovsky's dazzling score to life, transporting audiences into the enchanting world of Marie's holiday adventure.

This season features guest conductors Harrison Hollingsworth, Kenneth Hsieh, Na'Zir McFadden and Miranda Scripp, with Orchestra Apprentice Ramsey Reyes conducting select performances. Philadelphia Ballet also welcomes back longtime Music Director Beatrice Jona Affron from New York to conduct the final week of performances. Together, the artists, musicians and young performers bring Balanchine's timeless choreography and the magic of the Land of Sweets to life in a holiday spectacle that has delighted generations of Philadelphia audiences.

A Holiday Tradition for Everyone

As part of its commitment to accessibility and community connection, Philadelphia Ballet is offering $10 tickets for opening night, a gift to the City of Philadelphia that invites more people to experience the magic of The Nutcracker. Tickets for all other performances start at just $29, providing a range of opportunities for families, longtime patrons and first-time balletgoers to take part in this cherished tradition.

Philadelphia Ballet will also present a sensory-friendly performance on December 26 at noon, offering an opportunity for audiences who may benefit from a more relaxed theater environment to enjoy the production.

Presented by Rothman Orthopaedics, George Balanchine's The Nutcracker runs December 4 - 31 at the Academy of Music. With its spectacular dancing, sweeping score and timeless holiday magic, the production remains an essential part of the season for audiences across Greater Philadelphia.

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