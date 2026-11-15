PETER PAN CHRISTMAS Will Take The Stage At Shawnee Playhouse

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The Shawnee Playhouse, celebrating its forty-eighth season, will present A Peter Pan Christmas, from December 4th through December 19th, 2026. Directed and choreographed by Midge McClosky, this magical and whimsical children's musical stars top talent from The Poconos, including Ash-Lily Laibstain as Peter Pan, Amelia Meissner as Tinker Belle, Audrey Martin as Wendy, Lizzie Kesselring as Julie, Haddie Krupski as Mary, Jackson Noa as Captain Hook, and Ella Gerberich as Smee/Nana.

A Peter Pan Christmas is a fun-for-the-whole-family, holiday rendition of JM Barrie's beloved classical story of Peter Pan. The boy who refuses to grow up leads Tinkerbell, Wendy, Snow Fairies, Christmas Elves and Santa's Lost Toys on a lively, adventurous romp through the North Pole and then back home again, just in time for Christmas morning! This festive musical incorporates clever lyrics that are set to familiar Christmas Carols and everyone, including the audience, has the opportunity to sing along together. This show is guaranteed to put audiences in the Christmas spirit and spread holiday cheer and warmth throughout the cold, winter months!

Produced by Charlie and Ginny Kirkwood, and under the executive direction of Midge McClosky, A Peter Pan Christmas showcases an adorable and energetic ensemble cast, including Anastasia Cameron, Averie Cameron, Chase Cameron, RJ Cooney, Raelynn Fulmer, Sariyah Grassi, Rylee Luchowski, Cuyler Pravata, Victoria Prado, Sebastian Pariso, Mackenzie Rolleri & Lilyana Torres. The creative crew for A Peter Pan Christmas also features a veteran technical team, including Midge McClosky as director, musical director, choreographer, and costumer, Heidi Dotterer and Skipper DeBlasio as stage managers, Chris Hnasko as lighting designer, Kenneth Card as promotional photographer, and Samantha Cameron as press writer.

Performances will run 9:30am on December 4th, 10:00am on December 11th and 18th, 11:00am on December 4th, 5th, 12th and 19th and 7:00pm on December 11th and 18th. A special, shortened, sensory-friendly performance is scheduled for Friday, December 11th at 12:30pm for $5.00 per ticket. Tickets are $13.00 each for this fun-for-all-ages musical.

For more information on show dates, times, and to purchase tickets online, please visit The Shawnee Playhouse at www.shawneeplayhouse.org. If you need further assistance, please call the Shawnee Playhouse Box Office at 570-421-5093.

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