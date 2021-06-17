PEDDLER'S VILLAGE Launches Exciting New Outdoor Summer Series

Peddler's Village heads to the great outdoors with the debut of a new summer entertainment series featuring mystery, comedy, music, and fun. Showtime Under the Stars will bring together live entertainment, themed beverages, and open-air vibes for a must-experience summer event in Bucks County. The new, large-capacity event tent is now set-up at Street Road Green just in time for the kick-off weekend on Friday, June 25th and Saturday, June 26th. On select Friday nights, audiences can enjoy Comedy Under The Stars with an all-star line-up of top comedians ready to tickle one's funny bone. On Saturday nights, audiences journey back in time to 19th-century France for the debut of "Murder at the Moulin." This new whodunnit outdoor theatre show comes complete with plot twists and turns, and a colorful cast of characters. On select weekends, look for live music under the giant tent with plenty of room to toe tap in your seat, or get off your feet and groove to the music.



Peddler's Village and Without a Cue Productions have also teamed up for murder mystery walking tours during which guests will inspect crime scenes, gather clues and question suspects as they walk through the shadows of the quaint storybook village. This summer, Peddler's Village also brings back its popular outdoor festivals and events - including the month-long Summer Block Party in June and Bluegrass and Blueberries Month in July, followed by the weekend Peach Festival and Sidewalk Sale in August, OctoberFeast in October, and the Apple Festival in November. Tickets for Showtime Under the Stars and Murder Mystery Walking Tours - now featuring "Murder in the Jazz Age" - are on sale at www.peddlersvillage.com. For updates, follow @peddlersvillage on social media.



"We are excited to announce our new outdoor event series and welcome talented performers, entertainers, comedians, and more to the Village," said Peddler's Village Chief Operating Officer Bob McGowan. "We want to provide our guests with fun and engaging open-air shows that will keep them safely entertained. Bringing people together for a night of laughter and fun and offering them a place to spend quality time with their friends or family-that is what Peddler's Village is all about."



On Friday, June 25th, Comedy Under the Stars will feature host Dwayne Dunlevy, along with the talents of Erin Harkes, Paul Lyons, and headliner David Temple. Future dates include July 16th and 30th, and August 13th and 27th. Comedy Under the Stars is on sale now for $50.00 plus tax for a table that seats two people. Seating begins at 7:00 pm, with the show starting at 8:00 pm.



On Saturday, June 26th, the Village will debut "Murder at the Moulin," presented by theater partner Without A Cue Productions. The weekly murder mystery outdoor theater, which runs Saturday evenings through August 28, excluding July 3, will follow the story of the conniving owners of Moulin and feature 19th-century Parisian characters, including mimes, painters, and can-can dancers. The show is a captivating "whodunit" that invites the audience to collect and analyze clues before solving the historically oriented murder mystery. Tickets are $65 plus tax for a table that seats two people. Seating begins at 7:00 pm, with the show starting at 7:30 pm.



With a cash bar, tables at which to enjoy take-out food orders, and a fresh-summer-evening-air setting, Showtime Under the Stars events on Friday and Saturday nights are designed for adults who are looking for new post-pandemic entertainment options. Demand is high for outdoor events that allow friends and family to gather after what was a year of social isolation for many.



Tickets are on sale and now available for purchase for the Comedy Under the Stars shows and the Murder Mystery Outdoor Theater: "Murder at the Moulin" series. Guests may dine at Peddler's Village restaurants before the show, or order take-out dinners to be enjoyed during the event. Both events will also offer a cash bar with themed drinks available for purchase. Tickets for each event includes a table that seats two people. Only one ticket is needed for each group of two people. For groups or single tickets, please call the Peddler's Village Hospitality Center at 215-794-4051. Showtime Under the Stars performances are all 18 years old and up.



DINING OPTIONS



For dining options for Showtime Under the Stars, Peddler's Village is home to seven restaurants, five of which offer dinner options for full-service dining and/or take-out orders: Earl's New American, Buttonwood Grill, Cock 'n Bull, Hart's Tavern, Peddler's Pub. All but Peddler's Pub have outdoor seating as well as indoor seating. Guests who purchase tickets to "Murder at the "Moulin" or Comedy Under the Stars receive a 10% discount at any of these restaurants on the day of the show.



Earl's New American pairs the rustic charm and romance of a Bucks County farmhouse with contemporary cuisine. Popular menu items include seasonal oysters, lobster dumplings, she-crab bisque, five-hour braised molasses short ribs, shrimp and grits, pan-seared salmon, cheesecake, and flourless chocolate cake.



Recognized regularly for the "best burgers in Bucks County," Buttonwood Grill offers casual dining and a menu to suit all tastes. From crabby three-cheese and spinach dip to the "Thai Cobb" salad to stone-fired thin-crust pizzas and baja fish tacos, the tasty Buttonwood Grill cuisine pairs beautifully with the craft beers and specialty beverages available at this popular Bucks County spot.



As the flagship restaurant of Peddler's Village, the Cock 'n Bull has been serving signature American classics like chicken pot pie for over fifty years as well as modern versions of classics such as beef, poultry and seafood entrees. The menu is changed seasonally so fresh interpretations of American-based cuisine are featured throughout the year. The dining rooms are richly appointed with Colonial-style embellishments, along with the Jamison family's private collection of folk art and antiques.



The warm and cozy ambiance of Hart's Tavern renders it a welcoming, casual stop for mouth-watering American fare such as fried pickle chips, smoked brisket burgers, soups, and sandwiches. The long wooden bar and friendly bartenders call to mind images of Cheers.



A lively weekend scene for lunch, dinner, or simply libations, the newly renovated Peddler's Pub is an easy-going, family-friendly pub with a homey vibe featuring a hearty menu of sandwiches & brews. Popular selections include nachos, hot roast beef sandwich, shepherd's pie, and pulled pork mac and cheese.



SUMMER FESTIVALS AND THEME DAYS



In addition to the live entertainment offered through the tented Showtime Under the Stars series, Peddler's Village will continue throughout the year to provide other weekend entertainment and events, including live music and outdoor murder mystery walking tours.



The Summer Block Party in June is marked with an array of weekend daytime entertainment, followed by Bluegrass and Blueberries Month in July. Traditional large-scale festivals will return in August; the Peach Festival & Sidewalk Sale is scheduled for August 7 and 8, 2021.



NEW MURDER MYSTERY WALKING TOURS



Peddler's Village again teams up with Without a Cue Productions for Murder Mystery Walking Tours - starting with "Murder in the Jazz Age" running through August 29th. Check-in near the hospitality center restaurant begins 30 minutes prior to tour times Tours run Fridays at 7:00 pm and 8:00 pm, and Sundays at 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm and 5:00 pm.



Step back in time to the roaring 20s when this joint was jumping! Guests will partake in a walking tour with a murderous twist. Enter a world of gun molls and gangsters, flappers and fellas, jazz bands and gin joints. Stroll the byways and shadowy corners of Peddlers Village, led by your guide - who just happens to be the victim of a 100-year-old murder!



Guests will be tasked with inspecting the crime scene, gathering the clues, and questioning the suspects they meet along the way. And perhaps, just perhaps, they can stay one step ahead of a wily murderer, avoid a similar fate, and have a chance to solve a "Murder in the Jazz Age."



This new interactive murder mystery walking tour features comedic twists and turns. For this event, having a smartphone is helpful but not required. Tickets are $25 per person, including show, tax, and service charge. Children 16 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.



Visit PeddlersVillage.com for details and tickets.



ABOUT PEDDLER'S VILLAGE



Peddler's Village is a 42-acre shopping, dining, lodging and family entertainment destination in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, that features graceful 18th-century-style buildings, lush gardens, and winding brick walkways. The site, which was created by Earl Jamison in 1962, is one of Pennsylvania's premier attractions, drawing more than two million visitors each year. Its historical storybook setting includes 60-plus distinctive retail shops, seven restaurants, the 66-room Golden Plough Inn, and the Giggleberry Fair indoor family fun center. Peddler's Village hosts numerous year-round festivals and seasonal events for the public, and is a popular site for weddings, corporate events, reunions, picnics, birthdays, and holiday parties.



Peddler's Village is located in the heart of Bucks County in Lahaska, Pennsylvania, just five miles west of New Hope, 40 miles north of Philadelphia, and 80 miles southwest of New York City. For more information, visit PeddlersVillage.com or call 215-794-4000.



ABOUT WITHOUT A CUE PRODUCTIONS



Without A Cue Productions is a woman-owned entertainment company specializing in immersive mystery theater, interactive corporate team building, and in-home events such as murder mysteries and escape rooms.



Without a Cue Productions was founded in 2002 by Traci Connaughton, who holds an MSA in Arts Administration from Drexel University. Since then, the company has formulated over 85 different shows, and is quickly expanding its performances to different locations, providing murder mystery theater all over PA, NJ, MD, and other regions. Without a Cue Productions employs more than 50 gifted actors that display their talents masterfully in each performance.



In addition to performing regularly at Peddler's Village in Lahaska, Without A Cue also performs at Fisher's Restaurant in Bensalem, Elaine's of Cape May, and The Palm restaurant in Atlantic City. Without A Cue has also toured as far north as Niagara Falls and as far south as Miami.

Photo Credit: Paul Boger of Mind Your Design