New Hope to Hold Christmas Tree Lighting, Holiday Parade and Menorah Lightings
BLOOD, SWEAT & TEARS lead singer Sam Ryan will perform at the Logan Inn, with a ten-foot nutcracker on stilts and a Star Wars-themed parade guest.
The Greater New Hope Chamber of Commerce and Visit New Hope have announced a series of free public events celebrating the holiday season in New Hope, Pennsylvania. This year's programming will include the borough’s annual Christmas tree lighting and holiday parade, as well as two community menorah lightings in celebration of Hanukkah.
“We're bringing the holidays to life throughout New Hope this year,” said Michael Sklar, President of the Greater New Hope Chamber of Commerce. “Between our four free community events, decorated storefronts, holiday cocktails at the restaurants and bars, and so many great places to find gifts, the whole town is going to feel like a little Christmas village.”
Annual Christmas Tree Lighting
Sunday, November 29, from 5–8 p.m. | Logan Inn
The festivities will begin at the historic Logan Inn with an evening of live music, Christmas carols, artificial snowfall, seasonal refreshments and appearances by a ten-foot nutcracker on stilts and Santa Claus, who is expected to arrive aboard a fire truck at approximately 6 p.m.
The evening will feature a performance by New Hope native Sam Ryan and his band. Ryan tours nationally as the lead singer of the Grammy Award-winning group Blood, Sweat & Tears.
The outdoor celebration will take place rain or shine. Attendees are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to benefit the Fisherman’s Mark Toy Drive.
New Hope Holiday Parade
Sunday, December 6, at 3 p.m. | South Main Street
The annual New Hope Holiday Parade will depart from New Hope-Solebury High School, traveling along Bridge Street and South Main Street before concluding at New Street.
The procession will feature musical performances, costumed characters, community organizations, local businesses and decorated floats. Weather permitting, the New Hope Eagle Fire Company will showcase its antique 1951 Mack fire engine.
Participants will include Pennsylvania State Senator Steve Santarsiero, the Tri-County Band, Boy Scouts Troop 34, New Hope Celebrates, American Bulldog Rescue, Fund-A-Bull Bulldogs in Rescue, Solebury Baseball & Softball in partnership with JDE and Cito, The Litas of Hunterdon County, New Hope Solebury Dental Associates, Relentless Dragon Boat Association and Garrison Carida of the 501st Legion, a volunteer organization specializing in Star Wars character costumes.
Santa Claus will bring the procession to a close. Spectators are encouraged to arrive by 2:30 p.m. Road closure information will be available at visitnewhope.com on the morning of the parade.
Community Menorah Lighting With Kehilat HaNahar
Sunday, December 6, at 5 p.m. | New Hope Visitors Center
Following the holiday parade, the Chamber will partner with local synagogue Kehilat HaNahar for a public menorah lighting at the New Hope Visitors Center, located at 1 West Mechanic Street.
The gathering will feature traditional Hanukkah refreshments, including latkes, sufganiyot and chocolate gelt, alongside live music and hot chocolate from local mobile beverage vendor The Sassy Giraffe.
The ceremony will include remarks, traditional blessings and the lighting of the community menorah.
Community Menorah Lighting With Chabad Lubavitch of Bucks County
Thursday, December 10, at 5 p.m. | New Hope Visitors Center
The Chamber’s holiday programming will conclude with a second public menorah lighting, hosted by Chabad Lubavitch of Bucks County. The celebration will feature live music, traditional Hanukkah foods, hot chocolate and a candle-lighting ceremony led by the Chabad rabbi. Families in attendance will also receive menorahs to take home.
All four events are free and open to the public. For additional information, visit visitnewhope.com.
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