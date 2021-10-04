Moxie Arts NY Presents CHAOS AT 26! OR MAYBE IT'S NOT SO BAD... At The Tank

Moxie Arts NY has announced the first show of its fifth season: Chaos at 26! Or Maybe It's Not So Bad...by Kyla P. Sylvers. The show will be produced at The Tank for live and streaming audiences October 9th-30th.

Chaos at 26! Or Maybe It's Not So Bad... is a one-woman exploration of the things we keep boxed away, the boxes we're put in by society, and boxes we check to achieve our dreams. Written and performed by Kyla P. Sylvers, the show uses music and flashback to illuminate her winding journey to owning her identity as a Black woman and an artist in a world which isn't always friendly to either.

Chaos at 26! is directed by Emilia Lirman, with a creative team including Sarah Samonte as stage manager, Kailey B. Hays-Lenihan as set and props designer, K. A. Rudolph as lighting designer, and Sasha Mahalia Hawkins as sound designer. K. Hernandez Friend (Kayla Friend) and Madelyn Paquette executive produce.

Tickets start at $15 and are available at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35658/production/1080035

The show plays in rep with Kervigo Ensemble Theater's production of My Shiksa Boyfriend, with discounted ticket bundles available. In collaboration with Parent Artist Advocacy League and Broadway Babysitters, there will be a childcare matinee offered for the 10/17 performance. This opportunity will allow caregivers and parents to have their child watched by professional babysitters in the same building as the performance while they are seeing the show at no additional charge.

Moxie Arts NY is a theatre production company dedicated to engaging audiences with stories centering women, created by artists of historically excluded genders. Our programming provides funding and opportunities for artists at all stages of career development, including dramaturgical support, resources for staged readings, and professional management for the development of new work - from the page to the stage, and everywhere in between.

For more information, visit www.moxiearts.org.