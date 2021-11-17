Montgomery County's Theatre Horizon Returns To The Live Stage With HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR

Theatre Horizon, an award-winning professional theater company located in Norristown, PA, is thrilled to reopen the doors of their theater just in time for the holiday season with a curated evening of music, poetry, and much-needed laughter hosted by Philadelphia Theater icons, Brett Robinson and Alex Bechtel. The Holiday Spectacular: A Celebration of Gathering will be Theatre Horizon's first in-person production after nearly 18 months of virtual programming as beloved actors, musicians, and community members celebrate the holiday season with this original variety show. Directed by Artistic Director Nell Bang-Jensen, the show will be offered Friday, December 10 at 7:30pm, Saturday, December 11 at 3pm and 7:30pm, and Sunday, December 12 at 3pm.

"We are so excited to welcome guests back to our theatre in Norristown," notes Artistic Director Nell Bang-Jensen. "Our holiday celebration will bring audiences back to Theatre Horizon to celebrate the community and a world in which we can gather once more. Brett, Alex, and I have been having so much fun creating the script for the show. We're leaning into the silliness inspired by the season and can't wait to laugh with you."

The festival holiday-themed show will feature memorable songs, sketches, poetry, and plenty of laughters as Robinson and Bechtel are joined on stage by Theatre Horizon favorites Suli Holum, Steve Pacek, Pax Ressler, Jenn Rose, and a special guest appearance by Andrea Lamy from Horizon's acclaimed Art Houses digital program.

Tickets to the Holiday Spectacular: A Celebration of Gathering are $25. A limited number of $2 tickets are available for Norristown residents (Norristown tickets must be reserved over the phone and require proof of a Norristown zipcode). Artist discounts will also be available.