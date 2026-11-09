Lyceum Studio to Stage JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL at Lyceum Hall Center for the Arts

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Burlington, NJ - Explore the 1st grade adventures of Junie B. Jones, taking a peek inside of her 'top secret personal beeswax' journal as she fills its pages with the fun-filled story of her life! Junie B. Jones the Musical runs from November 13th - 15th at Lyceum Hall Center for the Arts in historic Burlington City! This delightfully playful musical is a theatre for young audiences production designed for kids and family audiences.

Based on the popular books series by Barbara Park, Junie B. Jones the Musical brings the life and times of Junie B to life. This charming musical retelling of Junie B.'s 1st grade tales is joyful for generations of readers, reminding kids (and adults) that it is always great to be authentically YOU.

Performances will run Friday, November 13, 2026 at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.; and Sunday, November 14, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Sensory-Friendly Performance: December 14, 11:00 AM - This relaxed performance is designed for individuals with sensory sensitivities. Adjustments to sound, lighting, and the theater environment will be made to accommodate all audiences, ensuring a comfortable experience.

About the Show

It's Junie B.'s first day of first grade, and a lot of things have changed for her: Junie's friend, Lucille, doesn't want to be her best pal anymore and, on the bus, Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. Also, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard and her teacher, Mr. Scary, thinks she may need glasses. Throw in a friendly cafeteria lady, a kickball tournament and a "Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal," and first grade has never been more exciting.

Lyceum Studio's production of Junie B. Jones the Musical is starring Zoe Seitz (Junie B. Jones), Jimmy Jesberger (Sheldon), Gus Atkinson (Herb), Danielle Klaus (Camille), Allysa Mills (Lucille), Chelsea Rose Paradiso (Mother, Chenille), Kait Dolphin (Mr. Scary, Mrs. Gutzman, Daddy), Molly Johson (May), Ava Minkins (Jose), Xola Bancroft (Lennie, Mr. Woo), Xana Bancroft (Bobbi Jean Piper), Cassidy Fromhold (Grace) and features an Ensemble: Skylar Carter, Shae Kantor

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