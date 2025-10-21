Lady Bunny to Launch National Tour BUNY BUTCHEERS BROADWAY

The first date of the tour is November 9, 2025, and the performance is set for The Comedy Studio in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
New York's legendary drag icon Lady Bunny is hitting the road again-and this time, she's bringing Broadway down with her. In her brand-new national tour, Bunny Butchers Broadway!, the outrageous performer wields her trademark blend of dirty humor, fearless satire, and theatrical flair to skewer some of musical theatre's most beloved shows.
In this musical comedy extravaganza, Bunny takes her "knife (and mic)" to classics like Wicked, Dreamgirls, Mamma Mia!, Beauty and the Beast, and more, reimagining them through her hilariously subversive lens. "This show isn't political," Bunny insists, "but I have to poke fun when a billionaire can buy their way into the White House and cut social services for the rest of us non-billionaires."
Long before she became an international drag superstar, Bunny was a self-professed theater kid. "My father worked at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and when the university needed a child in shows like Oliver, Gypsy, or even Shakespeare, they'd cast me!" she recalls. "In The Winter's Tale, I played Prince Mamillius, who died in the first act. I HATED that!"
Drag, she explains, offered her the creative freedom she'd always craved. That sense of theatrical liberation now fuels Bunny Butchers Broadway!, a fast-paced blend of parody, stand-up, and biting cultural critique. Bunny transforms "Beauty and the Beast" into "Pussy and the Yeast," and rewrites "Don't Cry for Me Argentina" as "Don't Cry for Me, I'm On Tina"-a sly nod to crystal meth culture. She even includes an original "tribute" to Elon Musk, ensuring no cultural icon is safe.
The show also features jaw-dropping costumes by designer David Dalrymple, the fashion visionary behind looks for RuPaul and Bette Midler. "David's been dressing me since the '80s," Bunny says. "He's created all five of my looks in this show, and honey, they are spectacular."
Though Bunny's humor is famously filthy, Bunny Butchers Broadway! isn't without heart-or campy self-awareness. "Mainly, it's about how jealous I am of Jinkx Monsoon's success in Oh Mary! and Chicago," Bunny quips. "But it was typecasting for Jinkx to play Mama Morton. She was always having trouble with Roxxy... Andrews!"
In between showtune parodies from Cabaret, 9 to 5, The Cher Show, Frozen, and The Greatest Showman, Bunny takes aim at Ozempic culture ("Right now, I'm not on Ozempic to lose weight. I'm taking it to save money on food!") and the shifting state of queer nightlife. "I'm very glad that comedy clubs are booking drag acts now," she says. "Some beloved gay venues are closing, but the rise of drag in comedy spaces means we hams still have a home."
The tour will play select cities nationwide this fall, including a special performance at San Francisco's Oasis on November 24-marking Bunny's farewell to the beloved venue.
As for what's next, Bunny says she's ready for anything. "If Broadway producers come calling, I think I could pull off The Elephant Man! But until then, I'll be doing what I do best: making audiences laugh, cringe, and clutch their pearls."
7:00 PM
The Comedy Studio
Bunny Butchers Broadway!
Cambridge, Massachusetts
7:30 PM
Helium Comedy Club Philadelphia
Bunny Butchers Broadway!
Philadelphia, PA
7:30 PM
Helium Comedy Club St. Louis
Bunny Butchers Broadway!
St. Louis, Missouri
7:30 PM
Helium Comedy Club Indianapolis
Bunny Butchers Broadway!
Indianapolis, Indiana
7:30 PM
City Winery Pittsburgh
Bunny Butchers Broadway!
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
9:45 PM
Laugh Factory Hollywood
Bunny Butchers Broadway!
Los Angeles, California
7:30 PM
Laugh Factory Covina
Bunny Butchers Broadway!
Covina, California
7:00 PM
Laugh Factory San Diego
Bunny Butchers Broadway!
San Diego, California
9:00 PM
Laugh Factory San Diego
Bunny Butchers Broadway!
San Diego, California
7:00 PM
Oasis
Bunny Butchers Broadway!
San Francisco, California
7:30 PM
Emerald City Comedy Club Seattle
Bunny Butchers Broadway!
Seattle, Washington
7:30 PM
Helium Comedy Club
Bunny Butchers Broadway!
Portland, Oregon
7:30 PM
Cap City Comedy Club
Bunny Butchers Broadway!
Austin, Texas
7:30 PM
Helium Comedy Club
Bunny Butchers Broadway!
Buffalo, New York
7:30 PM
Wit's End Comedy Club Charleston
Bunny Butchers Broadway!
North Charleston, South Carolina
7:30 PM
Wit's End Comedy Club Charleston
Bunny Butchers Broadway!
North Charleston, South Carolina
7:00 PM
Goodnights Comedy Club
Bunny Butchers Broadway!
Raleigh, North Carolina
