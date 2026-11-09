LINNEA Exhibition to Open at Gravers Lane Gallery

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Gravers Lane Gallery in Chestnut Hill will present Linnea, a new exhibition exploring the intersection of line, form, and memory, on view November 23, 2026, through January 10, 2027.

A First Friday reception will take place on December 4 from 5 to 8 p.m., featuring an artist talk at 6:30 p.m

By its nature, line compels one to follow a path. Its character implies motion and takes the viewer on a journey through expressive and emotional terrain, ultimately asking one to reflect and decide which direction or memory to embark on next. Linnea, the newest installation at Gravers Lane Gallery in Chestnut Hill by artist Tara Thacker, features artworks in ceramic, metal, and collagraph prints, all of which feature line as the connecting theme. Linnea references line as a key element of design, a tool, a part or component to multiply and layer, creating a journey in an ambiguous landscape. Linnea uses line and repetition to transcend initial forms and create unforeseen surfaces, drawing connections between observation and memory.

About Tara Thacker

Tara Thacker is a visual artist specializing in ceramics, crafting sculptures and large-scale wall pieces composed of thousands of individual components. Her work emphasizes fluidity and softness, challenging conventional perceptions of the material. Born in 1970 in Lynchburg, Virginia, Thacker pursued her passion for ceramics and sculpture at Virginia Commonwealth University, earning her BFA in 1992. She continued her studies at the University of Washington in Seattle, where she received her MFA in Ceramics in 1995.

At the heart of her artwork is a love of materiality and fascination with transformation. Thacker is absorbed in a labor-intensive process. Each part is unique, serving as an architectural component, combined in various ways to discover their visual behavior. She aims to transcend initial forms and create unforeseen surfaces, drawing connections between observation and memory.

Clay is most often her chosen material for its tactile beauty, malleability, and the many technical challenges that come with it. She intends to make works that do not immediately appear ceramic, often seeming soft, downy, or fabric-like, rather than the rigidity of fired clay.

Inspired by the avian world, Thacker's current work explores repetition of form and material transformation, creating layered, tactile works referencing bird wing structures (Remiges and Retrices) and nesting habitats (Horizon Series). Thacker has a deep concern for avian population decline as billions fewer birds fly through our skies than decades ago, and their population is ever-shrinking due to a combination of intensive agriculture and a warming planet.

Tara's work creates moments for observation, reflection, and hope to understand the importance of preserving habitats for all species. Linnea is on display from Monday, November 23, 2026 to Sunday, January 10, 2027 with a First Friday Reception and Artist Talk on Friday, December 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. The gallery is open to the public Tuesday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and by appointment. To learn more, please visit .

About Gravers Lane Gallery

Gravers Lane Gallery, located at 8405 Germantown Avenue, has been a destination for Contemporary Craft in Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill since 2011, championing work shaped by the skilled human hand. It is committed to supporting and increasing the visibility of Contemporary Craft, recognizing its crucial role in shaping the broader landscape of Contemporary Art. Under the curatorial leadership of Bruce Hoffman, the gallery explores Contemporary Craft while honoring its roots as both a local practice and a global tradition, presenting exceptional artists who engage with contemporary ideas through time-tested techniques. In an increasingly digital age, Gravers Lane believes in the enduring value of tangible, human, masterful creation and its program spans Ceramics, Fiber, Glass, Wood, Metals, and Painting, with a particular strength in Fine Art Jewelry and Personal Adornment. It represents both established and emerging artists whose deep engagement with materials and processes supports dynamic representation of an ever-evolving field. As demand grows, Contemporary Craft emerges as a culturally impactful sector of the art market, and a powerful asset: preserving traditions while pushing creative and conceptual boundaries. To learn more, please visit https://www.graverslanegallery.com.

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