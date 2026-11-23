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For generations, Philadelphia families have made a holiday pilgrimage to see the lights at the Wanamaker Building. This year, with the beloved holiday light show on hiatus while the building undergoes renovation, the Ministry of Awe (MoA) is offering families a chance to discover a new kind of holiday spectacle—something more surreal, immersive, and decidedly Philly.

Housed inside a transformed 19th-century bank at 27 N. 3rd Street in Old City, Ministry of Awe is a six-story immersive art experience filled with large-scale installations, labyrinthine passageways, soundscapes, interactive elements, and unexpected discoveries. For the 2026 holiday season, MoA is adding a new, offbeat holiday experience. Opening on Friday, November 20, Miracle on 3rd will transform the Ministry into a surprising, participatory world of light, projection, sound, art and imagination, inviting visitors not simply to watch a holiday spectacle, but to become part of it.

To make the experience more affordable for families, kids ages 12 and under will receive free admission to the Ministry of Awe from Friday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Jan. 15. 'We'll take both naughty and nice,' says Meg Saligman, Founder and Bank President of MoA.

At the heart of Miracle on 3rd is a simple idea: Miracles aren't supernatural…they happen when people come together. “At Miracle on 3rd, you do not only watch the holiday spectacle—you enter it, see yourself in it, contribute to it, and discover something miraculous with others,” says Saligman. “Across cultures and centuries, the darkest days of the year have inspired humanity to make light. At the winter solstice, the sun begins its return. Sacred oil meant for one night miraculously burns for eight. A beautiful baby is born beneath a star, carrying hope into a troubled world. We light candles, gather around fires, exchange gifts, tell stories, and sing together—insisting, against all evidence, that brightness will return. That insistence is the miracle.”

Across MoA's three-story atrium, familiar holiday materials will be transformed, visitors will see themselves become part of a monumental work of art, and an immersive light-and-sound spectacle will unfold every half hour.

Three ways to experience the Miracle

Instead of a traditional holiday display, MoA's atrium will be transformed using recycled, repurposed, donated and collected materials — including donated and broken holiday decorations, glowing lights, ornaments, paper and repurposed gift boxes. The holidays of the past become the raw material for something entirely new, as lanterns, lights, movement and sound will combine to create a layered, handmade environment that feels unmistakably Ministry of Awe. Objects that might otherwise be discarded or forgotten will take on new life, becoming part of an ever-changing holiday world.

A monumental puppet will also inhabit MoA's three-story atrium — but the star of the show might be the person standing in front of it. Via projection technology, visitors will see their own faces become part of the giant puppet, creating a magical and highly personal encounter. Designed to be experienced, photographed and shared, the installation turns an individual visitor into part of a much larger work of art.

Every half hour, MoA's Heavens become the setting for an immersive spectacle of projection, music, sound and light. But this is not a show that simply happens to an audience. Visitor contributions, voices, and interactions become part of what unfolds, creating a shared experience that changes throughout the day.

The Ministry of Awe is located at 27 N. 3rd Street in Old City, Philadelphia. For tickets and additional information, visit moaphilly.org

The race is on for the Philadelphia Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RENT The Ghostlight Players 9% 2 RENT Town & Country Players 8% 3 IN THE HEIGHTS Rebel Stages 8% 4 TUCK EVERLASTING Town & Country Players 8% 5 ANNIE The Milford Theater 7% Best Play 1 OUR TOWN The Milford Theater 10% 2 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK DCP Theatre 9% 3 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Town & Country Players 8% 4 THE CRUCIBLE The Shawnee Playhouse 7% 5 CALENDAR GIRLS ActorsNET of Bucks County 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Town & Country Players 14% 2 DCP Theatre 11% 3 The Milford Theater 9% 4 Rebel Stages 8% 5 The Ghostlight Players 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Taylor Sheftic - TUCK EVERLASTING Town & Country Players 9% 2 Alexander Miller - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF The Milford Theater 7% 3 Emily Beck - RENT The Ghostlight Players 5% 4 Connor Riley - SHE LOVES ME Newtown Arts Company 4% 5 Maelyn McCormick - ANNIE The Milford Theater 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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