NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Broadway Cabaret at Rittenhouse Grill will close its Fall 2026 season with Kelli Barrett and Tony Award nominee Jarrod Spector in Home (For the Holidays) on Monday, December 14, 2026. The married duo return to a city that helped shape both of their lives and careers for an intimate evening exploring how they met, fell in love, and found their way home to one another.

From unlikely beginnings and Broadway insider stories to the moment Kelli knew Jarrod was the one, Home (For the Holidays) invites audiences behind the roles and into the couple's own love story. The evening combines music, humor, and stories from their lives onstage and off, with a few holiday favorites woven into their account of finding a home in one another.

For Kelli and Jarrod, the Philadelphia engagement is also a homecoming. Jarrod grew up in Meadowbrook in the Huntingdon Valley area, attended Germantown Academy, and began performing for local audiences as a child on Al Alberts Showcase. His early stage career included playing Gavroche in Les Misérables at the Forrest Theatre before taking the role to Broadway. Kelli studied musical theater at Philadelphia's University of the Arts and, while still a student, played Amanda in the Prince Music Theater's 2006 production of Bright Lights, Big City.

Longtime collaborators on the cabaret stage, Kelli and Jarrod have created shows including This Is Dedicated: Music's Greatest Marriages, Look at It My Way, and Kings & Queens.

Most recently, Kelli starred as Bertie White opposite Jessica Vosk in the 2026 Broadway production of Beaches. She originated the leading role of Lara Guishar in Broadway's Doctor Zhivago and appeared as Nessarose in Wicked and Mrs. Phagan in the 2023 revival of Parade. Her additional Broadway credits include The Royal Family, Baby It's You!, and Gettin' the Band Back Together. Beyond Broadway, Kelli originated the role of Sherrie in the Off-Broadway production of Rock of Ages. Her television credits include portraying Liza Minnelli in FX's Fosse/Verdon, along with appearances in The Punisher, Dynasty, Younger, and Chicago Fire.

Jarrod currently appears as King George III in Broadway's Hamilton. He earned a 2014 Tony Award nomination for originating the role of songwriter Barry Mann in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and played Frankie Valli in more than 1,500 performances of Jersey Boys across Broadway, Chicago, and the national tour. He also originated the role of Sonny Bono in Broadway's The Cher Show. Beyond Broadway, his stage credits include Steven Spielberg in Bruce at Seattle Rep and Frederick Trumper in Chess at the Muny. His screen credits include Halston and Wormwood, and he has toured the country with solo concerts and cabaret performances alongside Kelli.

Reservations for this performance are sold out, with a limited number of backstage seats still available. To join the waitlist for premium or standard seating, call Randy at 215-901-5754.

Standard Seating ($200/person): Dinner begins 5:30pm, a three-course meal including classic Prime Rib, 8:00pm performance

Premium Seating ($225/person): an enhanced dinner experience with premium seating location

Backstage Seating ($100/person): 7:00pm start, Leopard Lounge seating with partial view, à la carte Backstage Menu

Standard and Premium reservations include gratuity and tax. All guests are welcome to a brief meet and greet with the performer after the show.

The race is on for the Philadelphia Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RENT The Ghostlight Players 11% 2 RENT Town & Country Players 10% 3 TUCK EVERLASTING Town & Country Players 8% 4 IN THE HEIGHTS Rebel Stages 8% 5 LEGALLY BLONDE Newtown Arts Company 7% Best Play 1 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Town & Country Players 9% 2 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK DCP Theatre 9% 3 THE CRUCIBLE The Shawnee Playhouse 7% 4 IT'S ONLY A PLAY Town & Country Players 7% 5 CALENDAR GIRLS ActorsNET of Bucks County 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Town & Country Players 16% 2 DCP Theatre 11% 3 Rebel Stages 7% 4 The Ghostlight Players 7% 5 Pennsylvania Playhouse 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Taylor Sheftic - TUCK EVERLASTING Town & Country Players 9% 2 Emily Beck - RENT The Ghostlight Players 6% 3 Jackie Sterlace - LEGALLY BLONDE Newtown Arts Company 5% 4 Connor Riley - SHE LOVES ME Newtown Arts Company 5% 5 Alexander Miller - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF The Milford Theater 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming