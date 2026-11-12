Karyn Olivier's SIT WITH IT to Open at Free Library of Philadelphia's Parkway Central Library

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Forman Arts Initiative (FAI), Mural Arts Philadelphia (MAP) and the Free Library of Philadelphia (FLP) have announced Sit With It, a new public art piece that will serve as an interactive sculpture and video projection celebrating Philadelphia's commitment to free speech and liberated knowledge. Created by Philadelphia-based artist Karyn Olivier, this is the third annual project from FAI and MAP's Public Works program, a residency program embedding artists within Philadelphia civic agencies. Presented in FLP's Parkway Central Library lobby, Sit With It will be accompanied by a series of public programs, workshops, and panel discussions. The project's centerpiece, a site-specific sculpture and video projection incorporating historically banned books throughout history, will be on display in the Parkway Central lobby for visitors to enjoy and will be on view through the winter months, with an opening date of Wednesday, December 9. A media preview will be held on Tuesday, December 8, beginning at 10 am.

“As a Philadelphian and a lifelong library user, imagining a public artwork for the Free Library of Philadelphia has been one of my favorite projects,” said Karyn Olivier, Public Works Artist-in-Residence. “The modern library is about so much more than borrowing books—it is a place of community, sanctuary, and learning. Members can borrow musical instruments and games; gain financial literacy skills; learn computer coding; research their genealogy; digitize analog photos; read rare books and manuscripts... Under all this—the sheer volume, diversity and importance of the library's offerings—I felt that access to knowledge for everyone is its core mission, and it is one we can never afford to take for granted.”

Sit With It is a site-specific installation erecting a broad, bleacher-style staircase of books which will face a video projection of first lines from books that have been banned at some point. The sculpture mimics and inverts the Parkway Central Branch's iconic staircase by constructing a temporary monument to knowledge that is or has historically been at risk. Viewers are invited to sit on the sculpture and watch a video projection of first lines from banned books projected on the building's marble stairs. The lines have been grouped together to create whimsical vignettes. “I liked the notion of emphasizing the mutability of language; when you think about the fact that the words collected in a volume have been banned—in one specific arrangement—it highlights that ideas are what really pose a danger to those who would regulate knowledge.”

Olivier has been in residence with the Free Library for over a year, meeting with a range of staff from all over the library system's 50+ branches. This installation brings form and a space to contemplate the devotion each of those library staff members embody in their work every day.

“No books are banned at our city's libraries, but across the United States there are libraries where residents are denied the right to read certain works,” Olivier said. “I wanted this public artwork to reference the beauty and power of these words that have already been denied to some fellow readers, and remind us that freedom of expression is the foundation on which our democracy sits.”

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