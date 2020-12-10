Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Philadelphia!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Philadelphia:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Abbey Romano- Sacred Heart School 23%

Lauren McComas, SALT Performing Arts 12%

Kirsten Almeida- Star of the Day 9%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Temple University Boyer College of Music and Dance 49%

Valley Dance of Bethlehem 19%

The Turning Point, Malvern, PA 16%

Best Ensemble

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Sacred Heart School - 2019 13%

GREASE - Sacred Heart School - 2018 11%

ALL MY SONS - Playcrafters of Skippack - 2019 9%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Walnut Street Theatre 69%

Panorama Restaurant 18%

Lolita 13%

Best Theatre Staff

Sacred Heart School 34%

SALT 23%

Walnut Street Theatre 16%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Star of the Day 19%

SALT 16%

Drama Camp With Dan 15%

Costume Design of the Decade

Sherry Yerger - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Playcrafters of Skippack - 2019 30%

Marie Anne Chiment - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Mauckingbird Theatre Company - 2013 25%

mary folino - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Walnut Street Theatre - 2019 13%

Dancer Of The Decade

Mary Kate Bauer - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Sacred Heart School - 2019 27%

Tell Williams IV - MAMMA MIA - SALT - 2019 15%

Jaedon R. Muhl - A CHORUS LINE - MunOpCo Music Theatre - 2019 14%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Elizabeth Hennesey - TITANIC - SALT - 2018 28%

Keith Baker - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Bristol Riverside Theatre - 2016 16%

SARAH SPERLING - BARNUM - Footlighters Theater - 2014 13%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Seth Reich - THE CRUCIBLE - SALT - 2019 28%

Peggy Mecham - WOMAN AND SCARECROW - Irish Heritage Theatre - 2019 18%

Bill Van Horn - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Walnut Street Theatre - 2019 15%

Favorite Social Media

SALT Performing Arts in Chester Springs, PA 30%

The Pennsylvania Playhouse 21%

Old academy players 15%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

SALT (pass the SALT) 47%

Mark Marina 28%

Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse 16%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Ryan O'Gara - THE CURIOUS INDICDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Walnut Street Theatre - 2019 33%

ROBBIE MERROW - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - SALT Performing Arts in Chester Springs, PA - 2019 27%

RYAN KADWILL - SNAKE IN THE GRASS - Playcrafters of Skippack - 2017 18%

Original Script Of The Decade

DANNY SCOTT - PLACES! - FOOTLIGHTERS THEATER - 2013 23%

John O'Hara - PURSUED BY A BEAR - Playcrafters of Skippack - 2016 22%

Angelina DeMonte - CANDLES - Philadelphia Young Playwrights - 2020 19%

Performer Of The Decade

Colin Cleary - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Sacred Heart School - 2019 15%

Shannon Daly - GREASE - Sacred Heart School - 2018 15%

Audra McDonald Kimmel Center - 2020 9%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Sacred Heart School - 2019 19%

GREASE - Sacred Heart School - 2018 12%

DISENCHANTED - Star of the Day - 2019 7%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Star of the Day - 2019 11%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - FOOTLIGHTERS THEATER - 2020 10%

MEN ON BOATS - Temple University Theater Departmentr - 2019 10%

Set Design Of The Decade

Anthony Jones - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Sacred Heart School - 2019 25%

Brett Oliveira - MAMMA MIA - MunOpCo Music Theatre - 2019 21%

ROBBIE MERROW - TITANIC - SALT - 2018 7%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Sacred Heart School 22%

SALT 10%

Star of the Day 10%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

SALT 33%

Walnut Street Theatre 29%

Theatre Philadelphia 23%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Shannon Daly - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Sacred Heart School - 2019 25%

Danny Murphy - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - The Barn Playhouse - 2018 10%

Elizabeth Marsh-Gilkeson - SHE LOVES ME - The Pennsylvania Playhouse - 2019 8%

Volunteer Of The Decade

SALT Performing Arts in Chester Springs, PA 17%

Corinne Fecho 15%

Kelly Warnke 11%