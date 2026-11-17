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The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts announced that Academy Award–winning composer and conductor John Williams and internationally acclaimed pianist Lang Lang have been named Honorary Trustees of its Board of Trustees. The appointments recognize the profound and enduring artistic relationships each has cultivated with The Philadelphia Orchestra over the course of their careers and formalize their roles as distinguished ambassadors for the organization’s mission, visibility, and long-term sustainability.

“John Williams and Lang Lang are among the most beloved and influential artists of our time, and each shares a deep and personal history with The Philadelphia Orchestra,” said Ryan Fleur, Ambassador David L. Cohen and Rhonda R. Cohen President and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts. “To welcome them as Honorary Trustees is to celebrate a partnership built over many years and performances. Their artistry, their advocacy for music education, and their belief in the power of the performing arts to bring people together reflect everything we strive to be as an organization. We are honored to have them stand alongside us as ambassadors for our work in Philadelphia and around the world.”

Honorary Trustee is a newly established designation on the Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts Board of Trustees, created to recognize individuals of exceptional artistic distinction whose partnership advances the artistry, visibility, and stature of the organization. Honorary Trustees serve as a distinguished group of ambassadors and advisors who support the organization’s mission.

One of the greatest composers of our time, John Williams is a five-time Academy Award winner and 54-time Oscar® nominee, and he is the recipient of more than two dozen GRAMMY Awards, the National Medal of Arts and an honorary KBE from Queen Elizabeth II, among many other honors. His film scores, including those for the nine Star Wars movies, the five Indiana Jones movies, the first three Harry Potter movies, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Jaws, Schindler’s List, and Jurassic Park, are among the most recognized scores of the past half-century, and his concert works and concertos are performed by orchestras around the world.

Williams’s decades-long relationship with The Philadelphia Orchestra began with his debut with the ensemble at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in 1984. He has also appeared with the Orchestra at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, Carnegie Hall, and the Mann Center for the Performing Arts to conduct programs of his acclaimed film and concert music, including a treasured collaboration with former Principal Guest Conductor Stéphane Denève and cellist Yo-Yo Ma. A generous champion of orchestral musicians, Williams has frequently donated his services for benefit concerts throughout his career.

“The Philadelphia Orchestra is one of the great ensembles of the world, and it has been among the deep joys of my life to make music with these extraordinary musicians,” said Williams. “Their warmth, their virtuosity, and their unmistakable sound have inspired me for many years. To be welcomed as an Honorary Trustee is a tremendous honor, and I look forward to championing this remarkable institution and the musicians who give it life.”

Pianist, educator, and philanthropist Lang Lang is one of the world’s most influential and committed ambassadors for the arts. He spent his formative student years at Philadelphia’s Curtis Institute of Music, studying with Gary Graffman, and has long described the city as a second home.

Lang Lang made his Philadelphia Orchestra debut in 2001 at the Academy of Music. In the decades since, he has performed many times with the ensemble, including on four tours to Asia. He most recently joined Music and Artistic Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin and the Orchestra in April 2026 for a one-night-only benefit concert supporting the musicians’ retirement fund. Equally at home performing for billions of viewers, as at the 2008 Beijing and 2026 Milan Olympic opening ceremonies, or for a few hundred schoolchildren, he is a passionate advocate for music education through the Lang Lang International Music Foundation.

“Philadelphia is where I grew as a young musician, and The Philadelphia Orchestra has been part of my life since my very first performances with it,” said Lang Lang. “This city and this orchestra will always feel like home to me. To join the Board as an Honorary Trustee is deeply meaningful, and I am proud to help share the transformative power of music and the joy of music education with new generations of audiences here and around the world.”

The appointments come at a moment of significance for the organization, following The Philadelphia Orchestra’s 125th anniversary and as the Kimmel Center celebrates its 25th anniversary. As The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts continues to expand its artistic ambition, deepen its commitment to arts education, and steward Philadelphia’s landmark cultural venues, the addition of Williams and Lang Lang as Honorary Trustees underscores the organization’s standing as a home for the world’s greatest artists.

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