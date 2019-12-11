Jeff Abraham and Colin Mochrie's New Tour HYPROV: IMPROV UNDER HYPNOSIS Gets Ready for Second Leg in 2020

"Personally, it's the scariest thing I've ever done as a performer," says world-renowned improv veteran Colin Mochrie (Whose Line Is It Anyway?) of the high-wire comedy show HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis. "I look into their dead eyes and wonder if it's going to be a very long night. So far, we've been really lucky," adds Mochrie.

The show, co-created with master hypnotist Asad Mecci, is getting ready for a 50 plus city tour of the U.S. and Canada, starting January 3rd.

Each night, Mecci welcomes twenty volunteers on stage, hypnotizes them, whittles them down to four or five of the most susceptible and then brings Mochrie out to improvise with them...WHILE THEY ARE UNDER HYPNOSIS.

"It's our version of shock and awe," says Mecci. "I've been hypnotizing people for 20 years but when I studied improv classes at Toronto's Second City, I had an epiphany...hypnosis could unlock the comedic genius in everyday people and turn them into pros! When you are hypnotized, your blocks are set aside and you have virtually no inhibitions. Totally dependent on the volunteers, it's a completely different show each night."

Adds Mochrie. "It was important to me that we weren't having all the volunteers cluck like chickens or bark like dogs. Luckily, Asad felt the same way. On this tour, we've had nuclear lab technicians singing a blues number with me, and a carpenter improvising an emotional poem at his pet's funeral. Half the fun is watching people do things they would never do and say outrageous things, in the context of a hilarious scene."

About The Show

HYPROV's 2019 tour played to sold out audiences across the U.S. from California to Florida and in 2020, Colin and Asad look forward to connecting and astounding audiences in both their native Canada and back in the United States.

As for the show's origins, HYPROV began in 2015 after Mecci reached out to Mochrie's agent and now co-producer Jeff Andrews who thought the similarities between the two art forms was worth exploring. Workshops, directed by friend and fellow Second City alum Linda Kash, turned into a tryout after the main stage show at the legendary Toronto theatre. A tour soon followed with sold out shows at Just for Laughs Montreal, Just for Laughs London and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe (2016 & 2017). BTW - HYPROV is pronounced Hip-rawv.

Colin Mochrie



Scottish-born Mochrie is one of the most prolific improvisers on both sides of the pond today. He started as a member of the Vancouver Theatre Sports League where he met fellow improviser Ryan Stiles. Mochrie toured with the Second City comedy troupe until Stiles recommended he audition for a brand new British TV show, 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' Mochrie spent eight years as a regular on the British show until it ended in 1998. He then joined the U.S. version, which ran for an unprecedented 15 seasons on ABC Television. Mochrie continues to appear on the current revival on the CW Network, now in its sixth season. Mochrie and fellow Whose Line Is It Anyway? co-star Brad Sherwood have toured their hilarious comedy show Scared Scriptless worldwide for 18 years with recent stops in India and Australia. Colin also performs in 'The Second City Guide to the Symphony' in major venues all across North America and recently wrote his first collection of short stories, Not Quite the Classics, available through Amazon. In 2014, Mochrie was named Canada's Comedy Person of the Year.

Asad Mecci



Asad Mecci's jaw dropping performances have captivated audiences worldwide. He has performed in front of more than 1.5 million people and his media appearances include Entertainment Tonight, MTV, Maxim Online, New York Times, CBC Television and Maxim Magazine. Mecci has dazzled crowds at Canada's Wonderland, Skydome, GE Theater and Just for Laughs comedy festivals, in addition to performing for major corporations such as Remax, IBM and Rogers. When he is not performing on stage, Mecci uses hypnosis to help people lose weight, reduce stress and achieve peak performance.

For More Information: Visit www.hyprov.com





