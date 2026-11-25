Isaiah J. Thompson, Caleb Teicher and More Set for Penn Live Arts Holiday Programming
The lineup will also include jazz piano and dance masterclasses and Chrysalis, an exhibition of paintings by Pragya Gupta.
Penn Live Arts will celebrate the holiday season this December with a series of performances featuring award-winning jazz pianist Isaiah J. Thompson, who will make his Philadelphia headline debut with a holiday tribute to Vince Guaraldi on December 6; tap dancer Caleb Teicher, who will put a holiday spin on Sw!ng Out, featuring a live big band and participatory jam session, December 11–12; and Choir! Choir! Choir!, which will turn the audience into the performers with Un-Silent Night: An Epic Holiday Sing-Along on December 18.
Masterclass: Isaiah J. Thompson
Sunday, December 6, 2 PM
Annenberg Center | 3680 Walnut Street
Pianist and composer Isaiah J. Thompson leads a masterclass on jazz piano, free and open to advanced high school and college musicians. Five pianists will be selected to participate. There is no audition. Classroom teachers, ensemble leaders and staff members at music education organizations are encouraged to recommend students who would most benefit from this opportunity. To register as a participant or for a student, email Director of Education & Engagement Leah Falk at leahfalk@upenn.edu.
Five additional seats will be available for student observers. Parents and teachers are welcome to observe in the theatre. Register to observe.
Isaiah J. Thompson: A Guaraldi Holiday
Sunday, December 6, 7 PM
Annenberg Center | 3680 Walnut Street
Award-winning jazz pianist and composer Isaiah Thompson makes his Philadelphia headline debut with this special holiday tribute to the eclectic music of Vince Guaraldi, composer of the beloved score of A Charlie Brown Christmas. A rising star in the jazz world, Thompson's crisp piano and contemporary creative fire promise a heartwarming celebration of an iconic childhood soundtrack.
A Very Sw!ng Out Holiday
Friday, December 11, 7:30 PM
Saturday, December 12, 2 PM
Saturday, December 12, 7:30 PM
Annenberg Center | 3680 Walnut Street
Tap superstar Caleb Teicher, "one of the brightest lights in tap today" (The New Yorker), and his jubilant cast of stellar dancers put a fun holiday twist on Teicher's hit show, Sw!ng Out. Lindy Hop champions take to the stage, dancing to festive classics performed live by the Eyal Vilner Big Band. This swingin' little Christmas celebration concludes with a jam session where the audience joins the performers on stage to dance and make merry.
Masterclass: Sw!ng Out!
Saturday, December 12, 10:30 AM
Annenberg Center | 3680 Walnut Street
Caleb Teicher, director of A Very Sw!ng Out Holiday, leads an intermediate-level Vernacular Jazz dance class. Focusing on the solo dance vocabulary first appearing on the social dance floors of Harlem in the 1920s, this workshop will focus on style, musicality and how to approach jazz dance with a focus on authenticity and creativity.
The class is open to intermediate to advanced high school, university and post-graduate/professional dancers. Please wear comfortable clothing for movement. This masterclass is free, but advance registration is required.
Register here. Your registration is a commitment to attend. If your plans change, please notify ctauser@upenn.edu so that your spot may be released for another student.
Choir! Choir! Choir!: Un-Silent Night: An Epic Holiday Sing-Along
Friday, December 18, 7 PM
Annenberg Center | 3680 Walnut Street
Back by popular demand after an unforgettable Penn Live Arts debut last season, Choir! Choir! Choir! celebrates the holidays by uniting strangers through communal music-making. Directors Daveed Goldman and Nobu Adilman lead this festive participatory event, turning the audience into the performers, with a merry mix of holiday classics and seasonal pop favorites. No experience is necessary and all voices are welcome.
Exhibition: Chrysalis
Through December 13, 2026
Annenberg Center | 3680 Walnut Street
Chrysalis, an exhibition of paintings by artist Pragya Gupta, is on view in the Feintuch Family Lobby of the Annenberg Center through December 13, 2026, as part of PLA's Arts of India Festival. Gupta's work is about transformation; her practice is grounded in a sustained inquiry into what it means to become intimate with one's own life. Her paintings explore the tension between the selves we construct and the more intimate parts of ourselves that can be harder to hear.
Chrysalis is centered on a new series of tetraptychs (four-paneled artworks) alongside earlier works that trace the evolution of this inquiry. Across the new works, the four-panel structure, scale, and relationship between commercial canvas and stitched fabric remain constant, while the visual language changes markedly from one work to another. The shared structure becomes a kind of container for change, allowing the same inquiry to unfold differently in each work.
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