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IMMACULATELY CONCEIVED: A YULETIDE EVENING WITH DR. BENNETT SHEARS to Premiere at The Drake

Grace Lazarz will perform as Dr. Bennett Shears in the holiday comedy, following her 2025 Philadelphia Fringe show 5 STAGEHANDS FALL OUT OF A CLOSET.

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IMMACULATELY CONCEIVED: A YULETIDE EVENING WITH DR. BENNETT SHEARS to Premiere at The Drake

Local character comedian and clown Grace Lazarz announces that the new comedy Immaculately Conceived: A Yuletide Evening with Dr. Bennett Shears will premiere at The Proscenium Theatre at The Drake on December 11th.

Lazarz's latest show is an evening of holiday character comedy starring their original character, Dr. Bennett Shears, professor of botanical poetry. The warm glow of a crackling fire, the wafting aroma of fresh cloves, and the enticing lure of dangling mistletoe. The vile waggle of a tongue, the endless innuendo of a verbose idiot, and the off-key serenade of…Mildred. Goodness, what a wife. What a charmed life!

'Dr. Shears will charm and disgust you, and you'll walk away happy you decided to celebrate Christmas with him and his family of otomotones', says creator and performer Grace Lazarz. 'I want to share this lunatic with everyone and spread joy around a time of year that can be complicated!'

Lazarz last appeared in 'Betsy Ross Groundhog Day' in the 2026 Philadelphia Fringe, which won an Honorable Mention for Best Comedy. Lazarz's character variety show '5 Stagehands Fall Out of a Closet' had a sold-out run in the 2025 Philadelphia Fringe, and was also nominated for a Fringie for Best Comedy and a Flamboyance Award.

Join Dr. Bennett Shears, professor of botanical poetry, and his whole family for an unforgettable evening of holiday poetry, wassailing, and maybe a pinch of family drama…it is the holiday season, after all. Snaps for the poet!

EVENT DETAILS

'Immaculately Conceived' runs December 11, 12, 19, and 22 at The Drake Proscenium (302 S. Hicks). Opening night is at 9 PM, and the other performances are at 7 PM.

Pay-what-you-decide tickets are on sale now on Eventbrite.

This show is suitable for ages 16+ and contains some audience interaction, adult language and suggestive/adult themes and references.

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