"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Holiday Tree Lightings to Take Place Across Philadelphia, Bucks County and South Jersey
Celebrations also include the Pyramid Lighting at Love Park with the Christkind and the Christmas Village in Philadelphia.
Communities across Philadelphia, Bucks County and South Jersey will celebrate the holiday season with a series of Christmas tree lighting ceremonies and festive events through December.
Celebrations in New Hope, Northern Liberties, Fishtown, Roxborough and Camden, as well as Philadelphia's Christmas Village, will feature live performances, seasonal refreshments, holiday shopping and appearances by Santa Claus.
See the schedule of upcoming celebrations below.
New Hope Annual Christmas Tree Lighting
Sunday, November 29, 2026, 5–8 p.m.
Logan Inn, South Main Street and Ferry Street, New Hope, PA
Presented by the Greater New Hope Chamber of Commerce and Logan Inn, the annual celebration continues a community tradition spanning more than 40 years.
Festivities will begin on the patio of the Logan Inn with live holiday music, hot chocolate, warm apple cider and cookies. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive by fire truck courtesy of the New Hope Eagle Fire Company at approximately 6 p.m., followed by the tree lighting and photo opportunities.
Visitors are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy for the Fisherman's Mark Toy Drive.
Christmas Village Christkind Ceremony and Pyramid Lighting
Sunday, November 29, 2026, 2 p.m.
LOVE Park, Philadelphia, PA
Christmas Village will welcome the traditional Christkind from Germany for its annual Christkind Ceremony and Pyramid Lighting.
Following her arrival at 2 p.m., the Christkind will deliver her traditional prologue in English before illuminating the 30-foot Christmas Pyramid, featuring more than 3,000 lights, at 3 p.m. She will then greet visitors and pose for photographs throughout the market.
Northern Liberties Christmas Tree Lighting Party
Tuesday, December 1, 2026, 5:45 p.m.
Northern Liberties Restaurant Row, 1001 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
The Northern Liberties Business Improvement District will present its annual tree lighting celebration featuring complimentary hot cocoa from One Shot Coffee, ornament-making kits, letters to Santa and photo opportunities.
Entertainment will include a performance by Living Arts Dance Studio and an appearance by children from The Learning Loft Girls Academy.
Representatives from the Northern Liberties Neighborhood Association will collect toys and donations for Operation Santa.
Fishtown Holiday Tree Lighting
Wednesday, December 2, 2026, 6–7:15 p.m.
Mamajuana Cafe Philly, 1000 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Mamajuana Cafe Philly and Fishtown District will present a holiday celebration centered around a 25-foot Christmas tree and a display featuring 10,000 lights.
The event will include live music, seasonal food and beverages, complimentary hot cocoa, giveaways and an appearance by Santa Claus, who will arrive by fire truck this year. The festivities will also feature the return of the Santa Conga Line.
Evil Genius Beer Company Tree Lighting
Thursday, December 3, 2026, 6–9 p.m.
Evil Genius Beer Company, 1727 N. Front Street, Philadelphia, PA
Evil Genius Beer Company will host its holiday tree lighting party, 'Twas an Evil Christmas, at The Lab in Fishtown.
The celebration will feature the illumination of a nearly 20-foot indoor Christmas tree, a family Christmas carol sing-along hosted by DJ Christmas and the return of the brewery's seasonal beverages, including Santa! I Know Him! and Naughty or Nice.
The tree lighting is scheduled for approximately 6:45 p.m.
Roxborough Tree Lighting Ceremony and Happy Holidays from ROX
Saturday, December 5, 2026, noon–5 p.m.
Roxborough Pocket Park, 6170 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Presented by the Roxborough Development Corporation, Happy Holidays from ROX will feature a makers market showcasing local artisans, children's crafts, wreath-making, seasonal refreshments and an ugly sweater contest.
Live entertainment will include caroling by Opera on Tap and a performance by Jeannette's School of Dance.
Santa Claus will arrive aboard a Philadelphia Fire Department truck during the afternoon festivities, with photo opportunities available from 3 to 5 p.m. The annual Roxborough Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at 4:45 p.m.
City of Camden Tree Lighting Celebration
Saturday, December 5, 2026, 5–8 p.m.
Aquarium Loop, Camden Waterfront, Camden, NJ
The City of Camden will celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with its annual tree lighting ceremony on the Camden Waterfront.
Mayor Victor Carstarphen, local officials, community members and Santa Claus will participate in the celebration, which will include a motorcade, live performances, music, arts and crafts, amusement rides, character appearances, fire pits and refreshments from local vendors.
The Camden Special Services District will also present seasonal activities throughout Downtown Camden, including a new pop-up market at RECtangle Pocket Park and holiday specials at local businesses.
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