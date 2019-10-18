Her/Music;Her/Story Returns to PREFORMANCES with Allison Charney

Following the airing of their well-received 4-part mini-series on WQXR, pianist Donna Weng Friedman and soprano Allison Charney bring Her/Music;Her/Story to the opening concert of the 11th season of PREFORMANCES with Allison Charney at Merkin Hall on Thursday, October 24th at 7:00pm.

Weng Friedman and Charney will shine a light on the often-overlooked works of women composers, Cecile Chaminade, Amy Beach and Gena Branscombe during their featured performance.

For tickets, go to: www.preformances.org

To hear the Her/Music;Her/Story series on demand, go to www.wqxr.org/hermusic





